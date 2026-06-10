Chicken Licken's 'Anything for a soul sister' does blockbuster action, Mzansi style

Chicken Licken has once again raised the bar for local storytelling with its latest campaign, SoulSister – Anything for a soul sister. The high-octane homage to classic female action films captures what South Africans do best: bold creativity with a wink of humour.

Created by Joe Public and directed by Tristan Holmes of Star Films, the SoulSister commercial brought together an all-star team of film-makers: cast, crew and stunt people to deliver an action-packed short that is as technically ambitious as it is entertaining. From daring stunts and explosive action sequences to slick comedy and sharp character work, the piece takes audiences on a wild ride through a uniquely South African lens.

“From the moment ECD Martin Schlumpf and the incredible team at Joe Public brought this idea to us, it felt like a rare opportunity where everyone wanted to make something entertaining, cinematic and completely over-the-top,” says Holmes. “There was such a strong creative vision from the start and a huge amount of trust and collaboration – especially from the client Chantal Sombonos Van Tonder, who gave us the freedom to chase the scale that the idea deserved.”

The spot reimagines Charlie’s Angels with a local twist, featuring three fearless women – Blaze, Shadow and Raven – called into action by their commander, not to fight villains, but to fix a hilariously ordinary problem. It’s the balance of cinematic scale and everyday humour that makes the piece distinctively Chicken Licken.

The five-day Johannesburg shoot had world-class stunt performers, precision drivers and a skilled crew of technicians executing every sequence in camera – from gravity-defying parkour to highspeed drifts. “What made this production so special was the technical collaboration required to pull it off,” adds Holmes. “Every department worked in perfect sync to create something authentic and spectacular.

“Big productions like this only work when there’s trust across the board: between agency, client, production and post, and that’s exactly what made this piece such a joy to bring to life,” he concludes. Anything for a soul sister is a reminder that South African storytelling, at its best, doesn’t need to borrow from anywhere.

Brand: Chicken Licken

Agency: Joe Public

Production partner: Star Films

CEO/CMO: Chantal Sombonos Van Tonder

Director: Tristan Holmes

Director of photography: Werner Maritz

Executive producer: Adam Thal

Production manager: Grant Risseeuw

Stunt team: Wired Camera & Stunt Systems

Editor: Anthony Lee Martin

CCO: Xolisa Dyeshana & Pepe Marais

Executive creative director: Martin Shlumpf

Art director: Janneke Van Zyl

Copywriter: Vuyani Plata

Agency producer: Yash Raidu

Business unit director: Kelly Bardon

Account director: Masibonge Ntuli



