Hansa Pilsener and Joe Public go bronze in the Cannes sun

Hansa Pilsener picked up a bronze Campaign Lion in the Audio and Radio category at the Cannes Advertising Festival 2026. It’s the second Cannes Lion for the brand in as many years.

While every other beer brand is trying to win over the 18–30-year-olds, Hansa Pilsener has differentiated themselves as the beer that speaks to the older generation. The “Not for persons under the age of 30” platform is known for poking fun at Gen Z. These three radio spots “Healing Era”, “The Hustle” and “Dululu is the Solulu” tap into a cultural insight: younger people and the older generation have very different ideas about what hard work looks like.

The Joe Public team created the ads in the classic “You Deserve a Beer” style, celebrating Gen Z’s “hard work” as something worthy of a beer… just not a Hansa Pilsener. Because Hansa is brewed for the man who’s learnt to handle a little more in life.

Delivered by South African comedian Mojak, they were written in an epic locker-room speech style, with emotive music and all the hallmarks of a glorious affirmation, only to set up a satisfying twist.

ABInBev vice president of marketing Vaughan Croeser adds: “Even though Hansa Pilsener has carved out a role for itself in South African culture, the quality of the strategy and creative stands out at an international level. We couldn’t be more proud to claim our second Cannes Lion for the Hansa brand.”

“Beer advertising in general is a tough category to break through in,” says Joe Public CCO Xolisa Dyeshana. “Hansa continues to stand out, not by competing for a younger audience, but by doubling down on a very specific point of view. A clear brand platform, executed with consistency, humour and strong cultural insight is a winning formula.”

Not bad for a beer that's not for everyone.







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