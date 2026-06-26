Mr Price launches first co-created collection with social influencer Sphokuhle

South African fashion retailer Mr Price is strengthening its connection with Gen Z consumers through a new collaboration with award-winning content creator and entrepreneur Sphokuhle Ntshalintshali, marking the retailer's first-ever co-created fashion collection.

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The limited-edition Mr Price x Sphokuhle range represents more than another influencer partnership. It signals the growing influence of the creator economy on fashion retail, with brands increasingly moving beyond ambassador relationships to involve creators directly in product development.

having launched nationwide from 24 June 2026, the 17-piece collection combines Sphokuhle's signature Y2K-inspired style with Mr Price's value-driven fashion proposition.

From social media fan to fashion collaborator

Known online as s.crumptious, Ntshalintshali has built an audience of more than six million followers across Instagram and TikTok since posting her first TikTok video in 2019.

Her rapid rise has positioned her among South Africa's most influential digital creators, earning recognition as Glamour South Africa's 2025 Next Gen Game Changer, appointments as a brand ambassador for Chery Motors and appearances in multiple Mr Price campaigns.

The new collection represents a full-circle moment in her relationship with the retailer.

"Joh guys, I'm still pinching myself that I have a clothing range with Mr Price!" says Ntshalintshali

"Back in high school, I used to DM Mr Price on Instagram asking how to be a model and fast forward to 2026 and we've cooked up something 'scrumdiddlyumptious'."

She says the collection reflects multiple aspects of her personality and style.

"This range speaks to every side of who I am; the boss babe behind the scenes, the girl who's always posting #OOTDs and always looking snatched on a budget."

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Fashion meets the creator economy

The collaboration reflects a broader shift in retail marketing, where creators are increasingly becoming product collaborators rather than simply campaign ambassadors.

For fashion retailers, partnerships with digital creators offer authenticity, built-in communities and direct engagement with younger consumers who increasingly discover trends through social media platforms rather than traditional advertising.

The collection features 17 pieces spanning trans-seasonal outerwear, apparel, footwear and accessories.

Designed with Ntshalintshali's aesthetic in mind, the range incorporates Y2K-inspired fashion alongside contemporary details including asymmetrical silhouettes, soft tailoring and subtle references to her well-known online catchphrases.

A strategic move for Mr Price

For Mr Price, the collaboration forms part of its broader strategy to remain culturally relevant within South Africa's highly competitive value fashion market.

Kevin Smit, managing director of Mr Price, says the partnership reflects the retailer's commitment to celebrating individuality and self-expression.

"Sphokuhle has always embodied being that girl and creating your own narrative through fashion," says Smit.

"From her humility to her infectious smile and individual sense of style, having her as our first-ever co-creator for our fashion range has been inspiring."

The appointment also demonstrates how retailers are increasingly leveraging creator partnerships to deepen customer engagement while differentiating themselves in a crowded marketplace.

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Extending engagement beyond the store

The campaign extends beyond the clothing collection through an integrated social media competition developed in partnership with Chery Motors.

Customers who spend R350 or more on the collection can enter to win a new Chery Tiggo 4 Cross LiT by participating in a TikTok challenge using the campaign's official audio.

The activation reflects the growing importance of user-generated content and social commerce, where brands encourage customers to become active participants in marketing campaigns rather than passive consumers.





Fashion for the social media generation

The collection has been designed to remain accessible while reflecting contemporary fashion trends embraced by digitally connected consumers.

Available in selected Mr Price stores, online and through the retailer's mobile app, the range is expected to appeal to younger shoppers seeking trend-led fashion inspired by creators they already follow online.

The collaboration illustrates how South African retailers are adapting to changing consumer behaviour by placing creators, community and digital engagement at the centre of their brand strategies.

As the lines between fashion, content creation and commerce continue to blur, the Mr Price x Sphokuhle collaboration demonstrates how retailers are increasingly looking beyond traditional celebrity endorsements to build deeper relationships with consumers through authentic creative partnerships.