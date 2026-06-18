Real or AI? 6 ways to tell who’s behind the screen

AI influencers are no longer easy to spot. A new wave of hyper-realistic digital creators is blending seamlessly into social feeds, making it harder than ever to tell who’s human, and who isn’t.

From obvious to undetectable

AI influencers were once defined by their flawless, almost too-perfect appearance. Now, advances in generative AI have made it possible to create digital personas that mimic human nuance, behaviour, and interaction at scale, often without clear disclosure.

With audiences facing a growing mix of human and AI-generated content, Amir Gabay, CEO at Hopp by Wix, says audiences should focus less on perfection and more on signs of authentic human behaviour:

"In a world where anyone can generate content, being recognisably human could become a creator's greatest asset. The challenge extends beyond influencers, as brands, consumers, and advertisers increasingly rely on social platforms to evaluate credibility and make purchasing decisions."

"One of the easiest ways to evaluate a creator is to look beyond their polished posts. Authentic creators tend to leave a trail of everyday moments, personal experiences, changing interests, and interactions that build up over time."

"While AI-generated personas can produce highly convincing content, replicating the natural inconsistencies and personal history that come with being human remains much more difficult."

As social platforms become key spaces for discovery and purchasing decisions, the ability to trust what, and who, you’re seeing is critical. Gabay argues that in a world flooded with generated content, being recognisably human is becoming a creator’s biggest advantage.

6 ways to tell if an influencer is real:

1. Check for a real personal journey

Authentic creators build a digital footprint over time. Look for evolving interests, personal milestones, and a sense of growth. Profiles that feel too consistent or overly curated may warrant a second look.

2. Analyse how they engage

Real creators interact in meaningful ways. They respond to comments, answer questions, and engage in conversations that feel personal — not scripted or repetitive.

3. Spot repetitive patterns

Uniform poses, identical expressions, or highly consistent visual styles can signal automation. Human content tends to have natural variation and imperfections.

4. Look for offline connections

References to real-world events, collaborations, or locations help establish credibility. A presence beyond the digital space often signals authenticity.

5. Evaluate depth of insight

Creators with lived experience share unique perspectives, lessons, and context. AI-generated content can mimic knowledge but often lacks true depth or originality.

6. Prioritise transparency over polish

Trustworthy creators are open about how their content is made. Whether AI is used or not, honesty builds far more credibility than perfection.

AI isn’t the enemy, lack of transparency is

It’s important to note that many legitimate creators use AI tools to enhance their work. The issue isn’t the use of AI itself, but whether audiences understand how it’s being used and who is behind the content.

As AI-generated content becomes more common, audiences are likely to place greater value on authenticity, credibility, and human connection. The creators who succeed won’t necessarily be the most polished or prolific, they’ll be the ones who earn and maintain trust.