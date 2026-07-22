Corona. It’s sunset time

To celebrate Corona’s belief that life is best lived beyond our screens, we created a series of living posters that turned the setting sun into the brand itself. Captured at the exact moment the sun kissed the horizon over the city, long winter shadows stretched across the streets to create the silhouette of a Corona bottle, leading you to the sunset.

A simple white chalk outline of the label completed the illusion, allowing the sun itself to become the bottle for just a few fleeting moments.

Some as videos, some as stills, no CGI. Just careful planning, perfect timing, and the reminder that nature still creates the most extraordinary spectacles, if we’re willing to step outside to see them.

Because sometimes the best invitation isn’t spoken.

It’s written in the light.

Sunset is calling.

Credits

Brand team

Vaughan Croeser – vice president marketing: Sab

Melanie Nicholson – head of brand at Anheuser-Busch Inbev

Tongai Jinda – marketing manager: Corona at Anheuser-Busch Inbev

Agency Info

Boundless

Roanna Williams – chief creative officer

Fran Luckin – chief creative officer

Felix Kessel – executive creative director

Alexa Craner/Roanna Williams – art directors

Felix Kessel/Fran Luckin – copywriters

Lauren Dixon-Paver – social art director

Lara Bayley – agency producer

Paul Jackson – chief executive officer

Zimkhita Sokanyile – business unit director

Tsholofelo Bodibe – account director

Stuart Walsh – chief strategy officer

Production info

Photographer – David Prior

Experience designer – Control A

Public relations/influencer – Csa

Post production info

Post production facility: Tessa Ford Post

Editor: Joe de Ornelas

Grader/colourist: Nic Apostoli

Online artist: Gui Felix

Post producer: Mandy Biart

Audio

Music/final mix: Audio Militia

Media

Media strategy and buying: Dentsu

About Boundless

Boundless is an agency composed entirely of experts, making The World’s Most-Loved Ideas™. We bring about change through heartfelt creativity, making work that isn’t just seen, but deeply felt. Creating lasting impacts on people, communities, and markets.

For further information, or access to interviews, please contact Paul Jackson, CEO at Boundless, labolg.sseldnuob@luap.

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