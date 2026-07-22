South Africa
Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsWorld PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

BoundlessJacaranda FMCaxton MediaAfdaAlgoa FMClockworkIMC ConferenceHOT 102.7FMEast Coast RadioThe Rooms NetworkPrimedia BroadcastingTruthsetsOnline.comHavas JohannesburgSo InteractiveHoward AudioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Corona. It’s sunset time

    To celebrate Corona’s belief that life is best lived beyond our screens, we created a series of living posters that turned the setting sun into the brand itself. Captured at the exact moment the sun kissed the horizon over the city, long winter shadows stretched across the streets to create the silhouette of a Corona bottle, leading you to the sunset.
    Issued by Boundless
    22 Jul 2026
    Corona. It&#x2019;s sunset time

    A simple white chalk outline of the label completed the illusion, allowing the sun itself to become the bottle for just a few fleeting moments.

    Some as videos, some as stills, no CGI. Just careful planning, perfect timing, and the reminder that nature still creates the most extraordinary spectacles, if we’re willing to step outside to see them.

    Because sometimes the best invitation isn’t spoken.

    It’s written in the light.

    Sunset is calling.

    Corona. It&#x2019;s sunset time
    Corona. It&#x2019;s sunset time

    Credits

    Brand team

    Vaughan Croeser – vice president marketing: Sab
    Melanie Nicholson – head of brand at Anheuser-Busch Inbev
    Tongai Jinda – marketing manager: Corona at Anheuser-Busch Inbev

    Agency Info

    Boundless
    Roanna Williams – chief creative officer
    Fran Luckin – chief creative officer
    Felix Kessel – executive creative director
    Alexa Craner/Roanna Williams – art directors
    Felix Kessel/Fran Luckin – copywriters
    Lauren Dixon-Paver – social art director
    Lara Bayley – agency producer
    Paul Jackson – chief executive officer
    Zimkhita Sokanyile – business unit director
    Tsholofelo Bodibe – account director
    Stuart Walsh – chief strategy officer

    Production info

    Photographer – David Prior
    Experience designer – Control A
    Public relations/influencer – Csa

    Post production info

    Post production facility: Tessa Ford Post
    Editor: Joe de Ornelas
    Grader/colourist: Nic Apostoli
    Online artist: Gui Felix
    Post producer: Mandy Biart

    Audio

    Music/final mix: Audio Militia

    Media

    Media strategy and buying: Dentsu

    About Boundless

    Boundless is an agency composed entirely of experts, making The World’s Most-Loved Ideas™. We bring about change through heartfelt creativity, making work that isn’t just seen, but deeply felt. Creating lasting impacts on people, communities, and markets.

    For further information, or access to interviews, please contact Paul Jackson, CEO at Boundless, labolg.sseldnuob@luap.

    Visit the Boundless website or follow the Boundless social media channels: LinkedIn | Instagram | X | YouTube

    Read more: Anheuser-Busch InBev, Roanna Williams, Paul Jackson, Fran Luckin, Dentsu, David Prior, Felix Kessel, Stuart Walsh, Lauren Dixon-Paver, Vaughan Croeser, Boundless
    Share this article
    Boundless
    An agency comprised entirely of experts. Our ambition is to create The World’s Most-Loved Ideas™️.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz