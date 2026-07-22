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Corona. It’s sunset time
A simple white chalk outline of the label completed the illusion, allowing the sun itself to become the bottle for just a few fleeting moments.
Some as videos, some as stills, no CGI. Just careful planning, perfect timing, and the reminder that nature still creates the most extraordinary spectacles, if we’re willing to step outside to see them.
Because sometimes the best invitation isn’t spoken.
It’s written in the light.
Sunset is calling.
Credits
Brand team
Vaughan Croeser – vice president marketing: Sab
Melanie Nicholson – head of brand at Anheuser-Busch Inbev
Tongai Jinda – marketing manager: Corona at Anheuser-Busch Inbev
Agency Info
Boundless
Roanna Williams – chief creative officer
Fran Luckin – chief creative officer
Felix Kessel – executive creative director
Alexa Craner/Roanna Williams – art directors
Felix Kessel/Fran Luckin – copywriters
Lauren Dixon-Paver – social art director
Lara Bayley – agency producer
Paul Jackson – chief executive officer
Zimkhita Sokanyile – business unit director
Tsholofelo Bodibe – account director
Stuart Walsh – chief strategy officer
Production info
Photographer – David Prior
Experience designer – Control A
Public relations/influencer – Csa
Post production info
Post production facility: Tessa Ford Post
Editor: Joe de Ornelas
Grader/colourist: Nic Apostoli
Online artist: Gui Felix
Post producer: Mandy Biart
Audio
Music/final mix: Audio Militia
Media
Media strategy and buying: Dentsu
About Boundless
Boundless is an agency composed entirely of experts, making The World’s Most-Loved Ideas™. We bring about change through heartfelt creativity, making work that isn’t just seen, but deeply felt. Creating lasting impacts on people, communities, and markets.
For further information, or access to interviews, please contact Paul Jackson, CEO at Boundless, labolg.sseldnuob@luap.
Visit the Boundless website or follow the Boundless social media channels: LinkedIn | Instagram | X | YouTube
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