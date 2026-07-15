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    Why African marketing is moving beyond reach and demographics

    New insights from the dentsu Africa Digital Digest highlight the growing importance of behaviour, identity, and platform commerce. Brands across Africa are rethinking how they connect with consumers as digital platforms continue to evolve.
    Issued by Dentsu
    15 Jul 2026
    15 Jul 2026
    Why African marketing is moving beyond reach and demographics

    The latest edition of the Dentsu Africa Digital Digest, powered by dentsu Nigeria, highlights 5 emerging shifts that are reshaping marketing effectiveness across the continent.

    While audience reach remains important, platforms are increasingly rewarding engagement, relevance, and user behaviour. At the same time, consumers are moving more seamlessly between discovery, consideration, and purchase, often within the same digital environment.

    5 signals shaping marketing in Africa

    • Behaviour is becoming a stronger indicator of visibility than audience size alone.
    • Identity and interests are complementing traditional demographic segmentation.
    • Commerce is becoming increasingly embedded within digital platforms.
    • Long-form content continues to gain traction among engaged audiences.
    • Gaming is emerging as a high-attention environment for brands.

    These shifts are changing how organisations approach media investment, audience engagement, and customer experience.

    The future of marketing will belong to brands that understand people beyond demographics and engage them in ways that are relevant, contextual, and valuable.

    To explore the full insights and receive future editions

    Read more: digital marketing, Dentsu, African marketing
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    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
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