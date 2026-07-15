Castle Double Malt named title partner of Springboks-All Blacks rivalry

Castle Double Malt has been named as the official title partner of Rugby's Greatest Rivalry, aligning the premium beer brand with the legendary contest between the Springboks and the All Blacks.

Image supplied

The partnership coincides with New Zealand's first full tour of South Africa in 30 years, marking a significant milestone for both rugby supporters and Castle Double Malt as it deepens its investment in one of the country's most passionately followed sports.

Beyond the title sponsorship, the partnership will see Castle Double Malt launch one of the most extensive fan engagement programmes ever associated with the series, featuring nationwide watch parties and a range of exclusive supporter experiences that will be revealed in the lead-up to the matches.





A partnership celebrating greatness

The announcement was made at Johannesburg's iconic FNB Stadium, where rugby legends, current Springbok players, representatives from South African Breweries (SAB), SA Rugby, New Zealand Rugby, gathered to celebrate the new chapter in one of world sport's most celebrated rivalries.

L to R: Vaughan Croeser, VP of Marketing at South Africa Breweries; Bismarck du Plessis (Springbok Legend); Sean Fitzpatrick (All Blacks Legend); Thomas Lawrence (Brand Director at Castle Double Malt) and Bakkies Botha (Springbok Legend). Image supplied

Hosted by former Springbok and broadcaster Gcobani Bobo, the announcement unfolded through three themed conversations exploring the rivalry's past, present and future.

Leaders from SAB, SA Rugby and New Zealand Rugby discussed the significance of the title partnership before Springbok greats Bakkies Botha and Bismarck du Plessis joined former All Blacks captain Sean Fitzpatrick to relive defining moments that have shaped more than a century of rugby history.

Attention then shifted to the next generation as current Springboks Kwagga Smith and Lukhanyo Am reflected on the upcoming series and the opportunity to write their own chapter in one of sport's greatest rivalries.

L to R: Gcobani Bobo hosts Springbok champions Lukhanyo Am and Kwagga Smith at the Castle Double Malt launch, discussing the tactical precision defining Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry. Image supplied

More than 100 years of sporting excellence

Since their first encounter in 1921, the Springboks and All Blacks have played more than 100 Test matches, producing countless unforgettable moments that have captivated rugby fans across generations.

Together, the two rugby powerhouses have won seven Men's Rugby World Cup titles and built a rivalry widely regarded as the benchmark for excellence in international rugby.

But according to Castle Double Malt, the rivalry represents more than physical intensity and elite competition.

It is equally defined by extraordinary skill, composure under pressure, sportsmanship and the mutual respect shared between two teams that continually push one another to higher standards—qualities the brand describes as the "extra smooth" side of rugby.

Creating memorable fan experiences

A key focus of the partnership is bringing supporters closer to the rivalry than ever before.

Castle Double Malt says fans can expect nationwide viewing events, immersive rugby experiences and a variety of activations designed to celebrate not only the action on the field but also the camaraderie, passion and "gees" that surround the series.

The initiative reflects a broader trend among major sports sponsors to move beyond traditional branding and create memorable experiences that deepen fan engagement.

A defining moment for the brand

Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby, welcomed Castle Double Malt as the competition's title partner.

"Few rivalries in world sport have challenged generations of players to raise their standards quite like the Springboks and All Blacks. Castle Double Malt understands what makes this contest so special — not only the intensity on the field, but the values that have defined it for more than a century. We're delighted to welcome the brand as Title Partner and look forward to creating unforgettable experiences for supporters throughout the series."

For South African Breweries, the sponsorship represents a major milestone in Castle Double Malt's marketing journey.

Vaughan Croeser, vice president of marketing at South African Breweries, said the partnership reflects the brand's belief that extraordinary moments happen when great rivals meet.

"Becoming the Title Partner of Rugby's Greatest Rivalry marks a defining milestone for Castle Double Malt. We've always believed extraordinary things happen when two greats come together, and there are few partnerships that embody that belief more naturally than the Springboks and All Blacks. For more than a century, these two great rugby nations have brought out the very best in one another through extraordinary skill, composure and an unwavering pursuit of excellence. We're proud to celebrate that legacy while bringing supporters closer to Rugby's Greatest Rivalry than ever before."

Respect beyond the scoreboard

For Gcobani Bobo, what makes the rivalry exceptional isn't only the intensity witnessed during the 80 minutes of play.

"People see the intensity on the field, but not always what happens afterwards — the conversations, the friendships and the admiration between opponents who understand exactly what they've been through. Rugby's Greatest Rivalry isn't only about eighty minutes. It's about the stories that live long after the final whistle."

Former All Blacks captain Sean Fitzpatrick, who was also present at the celebration, echoed those sentiments, describing the Springboks as the toughest opponents of his playing career.

"There was never a tougher challenge than facing the Springboks. Every Test demanded everything you had. But that's what made the rivalry so special. It pushed both teams to become better, and the regard that exists between those who've lived it is something you carry for life. It's wonderful to see that spirit celebrated through this partnership."

Strengthening rugby's commercial appeal

The sponsorship comes at a time when South African rugby continues to attract significant commercial investment, fuelled by the Springboks' global success and the sport's unrivalled ability to unite supporters across the country.

For Castle Double Malt, the partnership provides a powerful platform to connect with consumers through shared moments of celebration, excellence and national pride.

As anticipation builds for the historic series, starting 7 August 2026, the brand says it will celebrate every aspect of Rugby's Greatest Rivalry — from breathtaking skill and uncompromising physicality to the respect, friendship and unforgettable moments that continue to inspire rugby fans more than a century after the two nations first met.

With the All Blacks set to embark on their first full South African tour in three decades, Castle Double Malt is positioning itself at the heart of a rivalry that continues to define excellence in world rugby — raising a toast to the smoother side of one of sport's greatest contests.

Everything about Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry can be found here.