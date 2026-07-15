Doing finger-licking good: KFC Africa serves up its first-ever impact report

KFC Africa’s inaugural impact report, Impact, Served Daily, details the social and economic effects of its 1,573 restaurants across 22 sub-Saharan countries.

Akhoma Qengqe, general manager of KFC Africa, with the Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities and Minister of Social Development, Sindisiwe Chikunga. Image supplied.

“KFC didn’t just publish an impact report, it ‘served’ it,” says Akhona Qengqe, general manager for KFC Africa. “Chicken is what we sell, but what we serve goes far beyond that.”

“Every day at KFC, millions of meals are served. But we measure our real impact in the change those meals create: when someone orders a meal at KFC, they feed children’s potential, provide jobs throughout the economy, boost careers, grow leaders and strengthen communities.”

Interconnected impact model

The report unpacks how KFC uses an interconnected impact model, demonstrating the connection between business growth and social impact.

In its expansion trajectory, it now targets 3,000 restaurants by 2035, with each new location intended to create a measurable impact.

“Growth matters because it serves impact,” says Qengqe.

“This isn’t a corporate social responsibility initiative bolted onto the side of business. This is how we do business. When the business grows, people and communities grow with it.”

Its impact achievements in 2025 included inducting and training 9,508 staff members; providing management training to 1,847 employees; and giving its employees access to zero-cost accredited qualifications through the Streetwise Academy.

“More than anything else, I’m proud of just how much impact and purpose mean to our people,” says Nolo Thobejane, chief people, culture and purpose officer for KFC Africa.

“Serving people is the core driver of everything we do.

“When people feel seen, supported and valued, everything changes. Culture isn’t what we say, it’s what people experience every day.”

Adding hope across Mzansi

Add Hope, KFC’s customer-powered nutrition programme, served 35.5 million meals to 167,560 children and operated 3,013 feeding centres nationwide in 2025.

Since 2009, Add Hope has raised R1.27bn through customer and company contributions combined and fed more than 1.5 million people.

The Biggest Hunger Hack in 2025 transformed Add Hope’s model into an open-source blueprint, inviting Gen-Z innovators and corporate partners to strengthen the initiative.

The winning solution, rescuing surplus produce and redirecting it to families in need, is being implemented with FoodForward SA.

KFC Mini-Cricket, the company’s flagship youth development programme, has introduced more than 2.5 million children to cricket since 2009.

In 2025, the programme reached 119,926 players across 4,652 schools. Remarkably, 75% of the current Proteas Women's cricket squad started in KFC Mini-Cricket.

“This is where potential is sparked,” says Qengqe. “We invest in young people early, so they can see what’s possible.”

Qengqe says Impact, Served Daily is a long-term commitment.

“The more we grow, the more we serve,” she says.

“Growth is the strategy. Impact is the reason. As we expand across Africa, we’re creating more opportunity, more access and more possibility.”