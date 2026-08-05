100% Organic Waste to Landfill Ban in 2027: Waste less, feed more people

The Western Cape's 100% Organic Waste to Landfill Ban, which comes into effect in 2027, is compelling farmers, food manufacturers, retailers, and other food businesses to fundamentally rethink how they manage surplus food – or what the industry erroneously calls 'waste'. While the regulation is designed to reduce waste and protect the environment, it also presents an unprecedented opportunity to address South Africa's food insecurity crisis by redirecting edible surplus food to the millions of people who need it most.

South Africa is rapidly running out of landfill space, and the Western Cape has chosen to act before the problem becomes unmanageable. By 2027, all organic waste will be prohibited from landfill disposal in the province, marking the final phase of a diversion strategy that began with a 50% reduction target in 2022.

With approximately three million tonnes of organic waste generated annually in the Western Cape, business as usual is no longer viable. For businesses across the food value chain, compliance will require new approaches to managing surplus food.

FoodForward SA, the largest food redistribution organisation on the continent, is the solutions partner working with food businesses countrywide to timeously identify edible surplus upstream before it becomes waste – and donate it to FoodForward SA, helping them reduce disposal costs, meet regulatory requirements, advance their ESG commitments, and create meaningful social impact. This approach shifts the emphasis from compliance alone to the broader opportunity: reducing waste, improving food security, and creating shared value for businesses and communities.

The 2027 deadline

Rather than wait for national legislation, the Western Cape Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning opted for a faster route: writing the diversion requirements directly into waste management licences. This means that every landfill operator – existing or new – must demonstrate a declining intake of organic material or risk losing the right to operate. Municipalities are required to submit organic waste diversion plans, setting out how food waste, garden waste and non-recyclable paper will be source-separated, collected and processed.

It must be noted that progress has been uneven. Provincial reporting has shown that not all of the 30 municipalities met early submission deadlines. But momentum has since picked up: there is a marked increase in recycling and composting capacity as it heads toward the 2027 milestone.

The businesses most exposed are those generating large volumes of organic waste: farmers, fresh produce markets, manufacturers, retailers, restaurants, and hotels. For them, the ban requires a supply chain redesign with a hard deadline.

The picture beyond the Western Cape

The Western Cape is the first province to legislate a full ban, and other provinces are likely to follow. National government has already published draft Norms and Standards for the Treatment of Organic Waste for public comment, signalling an intention to regulate organic waste diversion at a national level.

Industry bodies have described the Western Cape's approach as a likely blueprint for the rest of the country, and commentators widely expect other provinces – Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal foremost among them, given their waste volumes and landfill pressure – to follow with their own diversion targets once national norms are finalised.

The direction is clear: organic waste is moving from a disposal problem to a resource-recovery obligation across South Africa, and businesses that operate in multiple provinces should plan for a national rollout.

The bigger number behind the ban

According to research compiled by the CSIR, roughly 10 million tonnes of mostly edible food are lost or wasted across South Africa's food system every year – close to a third of all food produced in the country. The tragedy (and lost opportunity until now) is not that this food is unsafe or unwanted. Most of it is perfectly edible at the point it is discarded. It is lost to bruising, packaging damage, overproduction, short shelf life, and cancelled or rejected orders.

All this happens in a country where 63% of households experience moderate to severe food insecurity. FoodForward SA has calculated that recovering even half of the food currently wasted could generate billions of meals each year - enough, in principle, to end hunger and child malnutrition in South Africa.

International best practice

South Africa is not chartering unknown territory here. South Korea banned direct landfilling of food waste in 2005 and later introduced mandatory, weight-based food waste fees, and today diverts more than 90% of its organic waste from landfill. France went further upstream, creating the Garot Law, a food waste statute, prohibiting retailers from destroying unsold edible food and requiring large food businesses to sign donation agreements with charities – a model credited with meaningfully increasing food donation volumes. Peru combined a food-destruction prohibition with a donation requirement.

A wake-up call and an opportunity

For every actor in the food value chain, the ban converts an antiquated cost centre – sending waste to landfill – into an unnecessary liability, as tipping fees rise and licence conditions restrict what operators may accept. Businesses that leave solutions to the last minute face compliance risk and rising costs, while those that act early convert a regulatory obligation into cost savings and resilience.

Bans work best when paired with practical alternatives – donation pathways, composting infrastructure, and clear economic incentives, rather than punitive measures alone. This is precisely the gap FoodForward SA was set up to close, and has been doing for 17 years, since its inception in 2009.

FoodForward SA partners directly with commercial farmers, manufacturers, retailers, and quick service restaurants to recover edible surplus food before it becomes waste, redistributing it through a national network of more than 2,200 vetted beneficiary organisations that collectively reach close to one million vulnerable South Africans every day.

With a proven track record, a national warehouse and logistics infrastructure, and a cost per meal of just R0,47, FoodForward SA provides businesses with a practical, scalable solution that simultaneously addresses food insecurity, reduces greenhouse gas emissions, and helps divert organic waste from landfill.

For companies preparing for the 2027 landfill ban, food donation should no longer be viewed as corporate social investment, but as an essential component of a sustainable waste management strategy.

South Africa's food system does not suffer from a shortage of food; it suffers from inefficiency. The 2027 organic waste ban presents a rare opportunity to rethink how surplus food is managed, ensuring that edible food nourishes people instead of filling landfills. If embraced collectively, this regulation could become a catalyst for a more resilient, more sustainable, and more food-secure South Africa.



