KFC Add Hope goes live on Mr D

KFC Add Hope is now available on Mr D, providing customers with an easy method to help child-feeding programmes with each eligible order by adding an R2 donation at checkout.

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The launch brings one of South Africa’s most familiar hunger-fighting donation mechanics into a platform built around everyday convenience.

For Mr D customers, the experience is intentionally simple: order as usual and, where they choose to, tap once to Add Hope.

“Mr D is built on effortless convenience, it is what our customers expect from us every day,” says Luke Oliver, Head of Food and Restaurants at Mr D.

“What the Hunger Hack showed us is that impact works best when it fits naturally into behaviour. By integrating Add Hope into the app, we are making it incredibly easy for customers to do something meaningful, without adding any extra effort.”

The idea behind the integration came directly from KFC Add Hope’s Biggest Hunger Hack, a youth-led initiative that invited 60 Gen Z innovators to rethink how Add Hope’s feeding system could reach more people, more efficiently. One of the clearest insights from the process was that giving needs to meet people where they already are, particularly on the digital platforms they use every day.

Mr D has now helped turn that youth-led recommendation into a live solution. Customers can add a R2 Add Hope donation during checkout, seamlessly turning an everyday order into support for children who need nutritious meals.

Early response has been encouraging. To date, close to R37,000 has been raised through the Mr D platform, unlocking more than 10,000 meals for children across South Africa.

For Andra Nel, head of corporate affairs at KFC Africa, the integration shows what can happen when Add Hope ideas move from insight to implementation.

“The Biggest Hunger Hack showed that hunger is too big a problem for one organisation to solve alone. By inviting young people to help improve the Add Hope system, we unlocked practical ideas that are now shaping real partnerships, including this integration with Mr D. It makes giving easier, more accessible and more connected to everyday behaviour.”

For customers, nothing really changes. You order as you normally would. And if you choose, you add R2.