New iPhone payment tool launches for SA’s small businesses

iStore has launched a new payment solution aimed at entrepreneurs and small businesses, allowing merchants to accept contactless payments directly on an iPhone without additional card machines or payment hardware.

Image supplied

Called iStore Pay, the service enables businesses to accept payments through Tap to Pay on iPhone, supporting contactless debit and credit cards, Apple Pay and other digital wallets.

The launch makes iStore the first partner to bring Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhone functionality to South Africa.

The move comes as small businesses increasingly look for lower-cost and more flexible payment solutions amid rising operating expenses and growing pressure on margins.

Traditional point-of-sale systems often require dedicated hardware, monthly service fees and additional setup costs, which can be difficult for smaller businesses or informal traders to absorb.

According to iStore, merchants can begin accepting payments through the iStore Pay app using an existing iPhone, with no additional hardware required.

Chris Dodd, CEO of iStore South Africa, said the service is intended to reduce some of the barriers businesses face when accepting digital payments.

“By enabling Tap to Pay on iPhone locally, we are helping remove traditional barriers to commerce and making it easier for businesses to accept payments using technology they already have,” said Dodd.

The company said the platform operates on a pay-as-you-transact pricing model, with transaction fees starting from 2.5%. Merchants are charged a flat payout fee of R2.99, while daily payouts will be free until 31 July 2026 as part of the launch offer.

The iStore Pay app also includes transaction tracking, payout management and sales monitoring features aimed at helping businesses manage payment activity in real time.

Apple said Tap to Pay on iPhone uses the device’s built-in security features to process transactions, with card numbers and transaction data not stored on the device or Apple servers.