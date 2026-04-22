Apple CEO Tim Cook to step down, John Ternus to take over

Apple has announced a major leadership transition, confirming that Tim Cook will move into the role of executive chairman, with John Ternus appointed as the company’s next chief executive officer.

The changes will take effect on 1 September 2026, following a long-term succession planning process approved unanimously by Apple’s board of directors. Cook will remain in his current role through the northern hemisphere summer, working closely with Ternus to ensure a smooth transition before stepping into his new position.

As executive chairman, Cook is expected to remain actively involved in the company, particularly in areas such as strategic direction and engagement with policymakers globally.

Ternus, who currently serves as senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, will also join Apple’s board when he assumes the CEO role. He has been with the company for more than two decades, joining in 2001, and has played a key role in the development of Apple’s hardware portfolio across multiple product categories.

His responsibilities have included oversight of engineering work on major products such as the iPhone, Mac and Apple Watch, as well as contributions to newer product categories and advances in materials, performance and device durability. He joined Apple’s executive team in 2021.

As part of the broader leadership reshuffle, Arthur Levinson, who has served as non-executive chairman for 15 years, will transition to the role of lead independent director, also effective 1 September 2026.

The transition marks the end of Cook’s tenure as CEO, a position he has held since 2011 after succeeding Steve Jobs. Over that period, Apple significantly expanded its global footprint and product ecosystem, while evolving its business model beyond hardware into a more diversified mix that includes services and wearables.

Under Cook’s leadership, Apple introduced and scaled product categories such as Apple Watch and AirPods, while also growing its services segment, which now includes platforms such as iCloud, Apple Pay and Apple Music. The company has also expanded its presence across more than 200 countries and territories and increased its installed base to billions of active devices.

Financially, Apple has seen substantial growth during this period, with revenue increasing significantly and the company’s market value rising to among the highest globally. The business has also placed increased focus on areas such as privacy, sustainability and supply chain control, including the transition to its own silicon across its device lineup.

Ternus now takes over at a time when Apple is navigating a more complex global technology landscape, with increasing competition, regulatory scrutiny and rapid advances in areas such as artificial intelligence and hardware integration.

His appointment signals continuity in Apple’s product-focused leadership approach, given his engineering background and long tenure within the company, while also marking a generational shift in its executive leadership.