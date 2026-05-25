How Siv Ngesi’s MENstruation Foundation tackles period poverty

The non-profit organisation, MENstruation Foundation, is tackling period poverty in South Africa by installing pad-sanitary pad dispensary machines at schools around the country. The latest of which was launched at Hoërskool Die Burger in Roodepoort, Gauteng.

Image supplied.

The launch forms part of the foundation’s Period Paper campaign, rolling out on World Menstrual Hygiene Day on 28 May 2026, aimed at confronting stigma and bringing national attention to period poverty.

A humanity issue

The foundation, co-founded by actor and comedian Siv Ngesi, wants to ensure that no learner has to miss class because they cannot access basic sanitary products.

“For some of our learners, access to sanitary products is not guaranteed.

“We see the impact on attendance, confidence and dignity. This changes that,” said the school’s principal.

While Ngesi called for greater action from all of society.

“Period poverty is not just a woman’s issue, it’s a humanity issue,” he said.

“No girl should miss school because of her period. That should never be the reason a dream is delayed.”

No limits

Babalwa Latsha, director of the foundation and captain of the Springbok Women’s rugby team, shared her personal journey with period poverty at the launch event.

“I come from Khayelitsha, and I know what it feels like to be affected by period poverty,” she said.

“But I also stand here today as a Springbok. Your dreams are valid.

“Where you come from does not limit where you can go. Period poverty should never be the thing that stops you.”

The MENstruation Foundation distributes more than one million free sanitary pads every month, and its Paarl facility produces 216,000 pads.