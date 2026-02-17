Apple Podcasts goes visual: Video podcast features coming soon

Apple has announced a major update to Apple Podcasts that will introduce advanced video podcast capabilities to the app later this year.

The update, expected in the coming US spring, will allow users to switch seamlessly between watching and listening to their favourite shows, bringing a more integrated audio and video experience to the platform.

Powered by Apple’s HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology, the new feature promises improved playback quality across varying network conditions, whether users are connected to Wi-Fi or mobile data. Viewers will be able to watch video directly within the app, rotate their devices for full-screen horizontal viewing, and download episodes for offline access.

Announcing the update, Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, said the move marks a significant milestone in the company’s podcasting journey. Apple first brought podcasts into the mainstream by adding them to iTunes two decades ago, before launching the dedicated Apple Podcasts app more than 10 years ago.

The company says the enhanced video experience will give creators greater control over how they distribute and monetise their content, while maintaining integration with existing features such as personalised recommendations and editorial curation within the app’s New tab and category pages.