Nedbank unveils fast-track business loans for growing SMEs

Nedbank is expanding access to finance for South African small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with a new pre-approved funding facility of up to R20m aimed at helping businesses scale faster.

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Available to qualifying SMEs with annual turnover between R5m and R60m, the offering provides quicker access to capital for working capital needs, expansion plans and growth opportunities. The bank says the simplified, digital process is designed to remove delays associated with traditional lending, giving businesses certainty and flexibility when planning their growth.

For many established SMEs, access to finance remains a major barrier to growth, says Marko Campher, executive for lending at Nedbank. Even businesses with steady revenues and strong potential may not always know what finance options are available to them, or how to access finance that matches the scale of their ambitions.

Fast-track business funding

According to Campher, the bank’s pre-approved loan offering bridges that gap by addressing the realities of running a growing business.

“Nedbank understands that many business owners can benefit from the confidence that comes from knowing that finance is available before they make a decision or commit to the next phase of growth,” Campher says, “So, whether the money is needed to strengthen cash flow, fund new equipment, take on larger orders, or move quickly on a strategic opportunity, this pre-approved credit offering gives SMEs the certainty and agility they need to act decisively.”

Speed, certainty, and scalability are the three pillars that underpin this new Nedbank facility. Unlike traditional loan processes that can take weeks and still yield uncertain outcomes, Nedbank’s pre-approved loan allows SMEs to bypass the waiting game.

Qualifying businesses can accept their offer digitally with minimal paperwork and a simplified take-up journey. The facility is also commitment-free until accepted, allowing business owners to consider their options without pressure.

Scaling through uncertainty

The launch comes at a time when many South African SMEs are concerned about their ability to expand their businesses due to economic uncertainty. For many of these businesses, growth planning is further complicated by cash-flow volatility, delayed payments, and broader market pressures.

“It’s precisely at times like these that established SMEs must be able to access finance that matches their growth ambitions, especially when they are ready to scale,” says Campher. “And when a business owner knows that up to R20m is pre-approved and ready to activate, they can stop hesitating and start planning. That shift in mindset is often what drives real growth.”

Campher emphasises that the Nedbank pre-approved loan facility is about more than just giving credit; it’s about backing businesses that are already contributing to the economy and helping them take the next big step.

“SMEs play a vital role in growth and job creation in South Africa,“ he says. “By making substantial pre-approved credit available in a faster and more accessible way, Nedbank is not only helping South African businesses to invest in expanding their businesses, but also to grow the economy sustainably.”