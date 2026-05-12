South Africa
Finance Banking
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Tax Debt ComplianceMSL South AfricaOnPoint PRBusiness Partners LimitedCoronationTimes 3 TechnologiesAICPA & CIMAKAPCapital LegacyEdge GrowthEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Nedbank unveils fast-track business loans for growing SMEs

    Nedbank is expanding access to finance for South African small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with a new pre-approved funding facility of up to R20m aimed at helping businesses scale faster.
    12 May 2026
    12 May 2026
    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    Available to qualifying SMEs with annual turnover between R5m and R60m, the offering provides quicker access to capital for working capital needs, expansion plans and growth opportunities. The bank says the simplified, digital process is designed to remove delays associated with traditional lending, giving businesses certainty and flexibility when planning their growth.

    For many established SMEs, access to finance remains a major barrier to growth, says Marko Campher, executive for lending at Nedbank. Even businesses with steady revenues and strong potential may not always know what finance options are available to them, or how to access finance that matches the scale of their ambitions.

    Fast-track business funding

    According to Campher, the bank’s pre-approved loan offering bridges that gap by addressing the realities of running a growing business.

    “Nedbank understands that many business owners can benefit from the confidence that comes from knowing that finance is available before they make a decision or commit to the next phase of growth,” Campher says, “So, whether the money is needed to strengthen cash flow, fund new equipment, take on larger orders, or move quickly on a strategic opportunity, this pre-approved credit offering gives SMEs the certainty and agility they need to act decisively.”

    Speed, certainty, and scalability are the three pillars that underpin this new Nedbank facility. Unlike traditional loan processes that can take weeks and still yield uncertain outcomes, Nedbank’s pre-approved loan allows SMEs to bypass the waiting game.

    Qualifying businesses can accept their offer digitally with minimal paperwork and a simplified take-up journey. The facility is also commitment-free until accepted, allowing business owners to consider their options without pressure.

    Scaling through uncertainty

    The launch comes at a time when many South African SMEs are concerned about their ability to expand their businesses due to economic uncertainty. For many of these businesses, growth planning is further complicated by cash-flow volatility, delayed payments, and broader market pressures.

    “It’s precisely at times like these that established SMEs must be able to access finance that matches their growth ambitions, especially when they are ready to scale,” says Campher. “And when a business owner knows that up to R20m is pre-approved and ready to activate, they can stop hesitating and start planning. That shift in mindset is often what drives real growth.”

    Campher emphasises that the Nedbank pre-approved loan facility is about more than just giving credit; it’s about backing businesses that are already contributing to the economy and helping them take the next big step.

    “SMEs play a vital role in growth and job creation in South Africa,“ he says. “By making substantial pre-approved credit available in a faster and more accessible way, Nedbank is not only helping South African businesses to invest in expanding their businesses, but also to grow the economy sustainably.”

    Share this article
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz