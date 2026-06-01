Woolworths names 15 winners of its 2026 Youth Makers competition

As Youth Month kicks off, Woolworths has announced the 15 winners of its 2026 Youth Makers competition, an initiative dedicated to celebrating and empowering young entrepreneurs in South Africa.

Following a rigorous and inspiring selection process, 24 finalists presented their businesses to a judging panel at the Woolworths Head Office in Cape Town. From this group, 15 entrepreneurs were selected to advance their business journey through the Woolworths Youth Makers competition.

Through the competition Woolworths aims to uplift youth-owned businesses and improve the socio-economic reality of our youth, an important step towards building an inclusive future for all.

Each winner brings fresh ideas, innovation, and renewed energy to the business landscape and economy.

This year’s Youth Makers’ represent a diverse mix of youth-led enterprises across fashion, beauty, wellness, agriculture, publishing, design, and homeware. They reflect the extraordinary creativity and ambition of South Africa’s young people.

Here are the 2026 Youth Makers winners

Baliwe Sibisi | UBaliwe

A handcrafted ceramics brand creating soulful, functional pieces inspired by African heritage, storytelling, and purpose.

Patrick Ferguson | Patrick Ferguson Designs

A couture-led fashion studio creating timeless, sustainable garments rooted in African craftsmanship and intentional design.

Buhle Ramalepa | Patns by Buhle

An African-inspired art and pattern design offering transforming everyday items into bold, functional statement pieces.

Thembeka Dube | KwaDube Essentials

A home décor and fragrance label, specialising in luxury home scents and handcrafted accessories.

Phiwe Mareka | Hide and Suede

A self-taught leather artisan creating handmade bags, wallets, personalised gifts, and leather home accessories.

Nthato Motlana | Marapyane Farms

A youth-owned agricultural business producing and packaging fresh vegetables for local markets.

Lethabo Mokoena | Walk Fresh

South Africa’s pioneering sneaker care service offering premium cleaning solutions and locally made care products.

Anointing Lukola | Mayaka Accessories

An Afrocentric accessories brand designing beaded bags that celebrate African artistry and modern fashion.

Kuhle Phumzile Zondo | E_mania

A sustainable fashion and production brand empowering emerging African creatives through design, manufacturing, and shared studio services.

Victoria Ongansie | Victori

A luxury African streetwear collection blending fashion, identity, and storytelling through bold, conscious design.

Andile Sasanti | Well N Well

A wellness-focused food label producing unsweetened, plant-based cultured almond milk using indigenous superfoods.

Nonhle Matsebula | Girl Boss Africa

A beauty and empowerment venture creating natural hair and skincare products for young African girls while promoting confidence and mentorship.

Nadia Jacobs | Noac

A women’s wear brand creating romantic, timeless and trendy pieces focused on individuality and self-expression.

Refilwe Xaba | Glolooks Kiddies

A natural children’s haircare range offering gentle, nourishing products tailored for textured and afro hair.

Keamogetswe Matsho | Maru Maphiri Group

An education and publishing company using storytelling to teach financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and life skills to children.

Looking ahead

Each winner receives mentorship and guidance from Woolworths experts; commercial mentorship from a panel of business consultants focused on financial, operational and long term sustainability; the opportunity to showcase their products in three flagship Woolworths stores and over R130,000 in grant funding to help scale their business

Woolworths customers will also have the opportunity to shop selected Youth Makers products and meet the entrepreneurs behind the brands at upcoming pop-up showcases hosted in flagship Woolworths stores across the country.

KwaZulu-Natal: From 24 June to 5 July at Woolworths Gateway Shopping Centre.

Customers can meet the winners in person on Saturday 4 July and Sunday 5 July.

Customers can meet the winners in person on Saturday 4 July and Sunday 5 July. Gauteng: From 22 July to 2 August at Woolworths Mall of Africa.

Customers can meet the winners in person on Saturday 1 August and Sunday 2 August.

Customers can meet the winners in person on Saturday 1 August and Sunday 2 August. Cape Town: From 26 August to 6 September at Woolworths Cavendish Square.Customers can meet the winners in person on Saturday 5 September and Sunday 6 September.



The Youth Makers competition forms part of the broader Woolworths Inclusive Justice Initiative, a commitment to drive inclusive growth by taking action against discrimination and marginalisation, and creating opportunities that ensure that no one is left behind.

Learn more about the 2026 Youth Makers winners here.