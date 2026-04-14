In a move that has shocked absolutely no one except a few spreadsheets, Boundless today announced the successful conclusion of a Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) transaction with the Siyandisa Group, a 100% Black-owned and 60% Black female-owned B-BBEE investment group.

The deal was concluded in accordance with the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Codes of Good Practice (“the Codes”), a document few have read past page three (page four is actually important, please read it).

The result: Boundless is now officially 51% Black-owned and 30% Black female-owned, qualifying as a Level 2 B-BBEE contributor.

Which, in business terms, means progress. And in procurement terms, means people will now actually return our emails.

From toddler to… tearaway

Founded just two years ago, Boundless has until now operated much like a gifted but unsupervised child. Drawing on walls. Ignoring conventional rules. All in the pursuit of producing something unexpectedly brilliant.

This transaction marks a shift into what experts are calling “early-stage adulthood,” characterised by the ability to make great creative work and sit through entire meetings.

Growth, but make it mean something

Since launch, the agency has grown at a rate typically associated with tech startups, children who’ve just discovered sugar, and the comments in your neighbourhood WhatsApp group after someone’s guests park in the wrong driveway.

It is now firmly positioned as South Africa’s fastest-growing black majority-owned independent agency, driven by a fundamental belief that creativity should matter more than process and that ideas should make people feel something.

And even as they grow, they’ve realised that having a little fun along the way is actually part of the business plan, leaving seriousness to the important things like craft and professionalism.

On purpose, not just PowerPoint

Paul Jackson, co-founder of Boundless, said the transaction reflects both a responsibility and an opportunity:

“Diversity isn’t a nice-to-have. It’s how you build work that actually connects with real people, not just other people in boardrooms. Different perspectives don’t dilute creativity. They sharpen it. Make it more honest. And we’re all about making things more inclusive and way less boring.”

He added:

“We’re incredibly proud to partner with Siyandisa Group. Not just because it strengthens our business, but because it aligns with the kind of industry we want to help build. Also, they are, importantly, really nice people. Which helps.”

Adults enter the chat

Jeanette Monahadi, senior executive and investor relations manager of the Siyandisa Group, commented:

“We are excited to partner with Boundless at such a dynamic stage in its journey. The agency has demonstrated strong growth and a genuine commitment to transformation. We believe this partnership will unlock meaningful value for all stakeholders.”

Translation: They’re doing well. They’re doing the right things. We’re backing them.

What this actually means

This partnership strengthens Boundless’ long-term ambition to build an agency that reflects the country in which it operates. Not just in credentials, but in thinking. In perspective. In the kind of work it puts into the world. And, importantly, it allows Boundless to continue its slightly obsessive pursuit of The World’s Most Loved Ideas™.

You know, the ones that people don’t immediately skip. Or mute. Or report.

Looking ahead (Responsibly-ish)

“We’re excited about what comes next,” Jackson concluded.

“Preferably growth. Ideally sustainable. And if possible, at a pace that doesn’t require therapy, legal advice, or both.

About Boundless

Boundless is an agency composed entirely of experts, making The World’s Most-Loved Ideas™. We bring about change through Heartfelt Creativity, making work that isn’t just seen, but deeply felt. Creating lasting impacts on people, communities, and markets.

For further information or access to interviews and higher-resolution images, please contact: Paul Jackson, CEO – Boundless, labolg.sseldnuob@luap

For more information, follow the Boundless social media channels or visit:

Website: https://www.boundless.global/.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/BoundlessZA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/BoundlessZA

X: https://twitter.com/BoundlessZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BoundlessZA



