Afda launches Micro-Drama Storytelling Short Course

“This is more than a short course. It’s your launchpad into the creative economy.”

In an era where storytelling lives in the palm of your hand, Afda, the no.1 school for the creative economy, continues to lead innovation in creative education with the launch of the Afda Micro-Drama Storytelling Short Course, a future-focused short course designed for the next generation of digital storytellers.

Storytelling is undergoing a profound global shift. What was once designed for cinema screens and television is now created primarily for smartphones, with 75% of all online video views happening on mobile devices and 81% of viewers consuming content in vertical format. The global creator economy is already worth more than $200bn and is projected to grow to nearly $900bn by 2032, driven largely by video platforms and digital storytelling.

Platforms such as TikTok, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts are redefining culture. Collectively, these platforms generate over 120 billion video views daily, signalling an unprecedented demand for short-form, mobile-first storytelling.

Even more compelling is how audiences engage:

Short-form videos generate 2.5x more engagement than long-form content



66% of users consider short form video the most engaging content online



73% of viewers watch short-form videos multiple times a day

Vertical storytelling is no longer an emerging format but a dominant language of global digital communication.

Alongside this shift is the rapid rise of micro-series, short episodic narratives designed for continuous mobile consumption. These bite-sized stories are transforming how audiences connect with content, favouring immediacy, relatability and emotional hooks over traditional long-form storytelling.

Industry forecasts show that micro-drama content is now the fastest-growing segment in digital entertainment, expected to reach a $4.5bn market by 2030, driven by explosive audience demand for mobile-first narratives.

These formats thrive on retention and repetition. Vertical videos, for example, achieve up to 90% higher completion rates than horizontal formats, while short-form content under 60 seconds sees an average 70% completion rate.

The result is a storytelling revolution, where narratives unfold in seconds, audiences engage multiple times a day, and creators build loyal communities through episodic, platform-native content.

Responding directly to this evolution, Afda’s Micro-Drama Storytelling Short Course offers a dynamic four-week hybrid learning experience, combining online learning with an on-campus production intensive.

The course equips students with the tools to conceptualise, produce and premiere their own vertical drama project, taking a story from idea to screen in just six weeks.

Students will explore:

Story Development

Crafting compelling narratives for short-form, mobile-first audiences, including concept development, scriptwriting fundamentals and audience-driven storytelling.



Crafting compelling narratives for short-form, mobile-first audiences, including concept development, scriptwriting fundamentals and audience-driven storytelling. Digital Culture & Context

Understanding the global creator economy, platform trends, digital audience behaviour and responsible storytelling in an online world.



Understanding the global creator economy, platform trends, digital audience behaviour and responsible storytelling in an online world. Digital Production Practice

Hands-on training in vertical cinematography, smartphone filmmaking, directing for digital formats and editing for mobile-first platforms.

Working collaboratively in creative crews, students mirror real-world production environments, culminating in a final project screening that showcases their work.

Designed for aspiring filmmakers, performers, content creators, entrepreneurs, innovators and gap-year students, the course requires no prior experience as it is foundational course where no previous filmmaking experience is required.

All you need is a passion for storytelling.

Afda remains the leader in industry-aligned creative education, known for its emphasis on collaboration, innovation and storytelling that resonates across platforms and cultures.

This short course introduces students to the Afda learning experience, where creativity meets production, and ideas are transformed into tangible, portfolio-ready work.

With 96% of consumers preferring short-form video and younger audiences spending hours daily engaging with mobile content, the demand for agile, digitally fluent storytellers has never been greater.

The Afda Micro-Drama Storytelling Short Course positions students at the forefront of this shift, empowering them to create stories that resonate, travel and thrive in a rapidly evolving media landscape.

The future of storytelling is vertical.

And it starts now.

Enrolments Now Open: www.afda.co.za

Short Course: AFDA Micro-Drama Storytelling Short Course

Start Date: 4 May

Delivery: Asynchronous Hybrid (Online + On-Campus)

Create. Influence. Monetise.



