Afda Holiday Workshop 2026 invites young creatives to explore storytelling, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Aspiring filmmakers, performers, writers, entrepreneurs and innovators are invited to experience a full day of creativity and hands-on learning at the Afda Holiday Workshop taking place on Saturday, 11 July 2026 across all Afda campuses nationwide.

Designed for young creatives between the ages of 16 and 25, the free one-day workshop gives participants the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of storytelling, performance, filmmaking and innovation while experiencing Afda’s dynamic creative environment first-hand.

Running from 8.30am to 5pm, attendees will have the opportunity to choose two interactive workshops tailored to different creative interests and career aspirations.

The Afda Holiday Workshop will take place at the following campuses:

Johannesburg: 41 Frost Ave, Auckland Park



Cape Town: 18 Lower Scott Road, Observatory



Durban: 2A Highdale Road, Glen Anil



Gqeberha: 28 Bird Street, Central



Hatfield: 367 Hilda Street, Hatfield

Workshop 1 is geared towards aspiring filmmakers, storytellers, writers and performers. Participants will collaborate with fellow creatives and experienced Afda lecturers to conceptualise, shoot and edit a three-minute film entirely on their smartphones. The workshop offers an exciting introduction to visual storytelling, creative collaboration and practical filmmaking techniques while encouraging participants to bring their ideas to life in a supportive and engaging environment.

Workshop 2 focuses on entrepreneurship, innovation and business thinking. Future change-makers will participate in a high-energy Business Sprint session where they will be introduced to design thinking methodologies and creative problem-solving processes. Working in groups, participants will conceptualise a product idea and develop a prototype, gaining insight into innovation, collaboration and entrepreneurial thinking.

The Afda Holiday Workshop forms part of Afda’s ongoing commitment to nurturing the next generation of creative talent and future industry leaders. The event offers prospective students a valuable opportunity to engage directly with Afda lecturers, explore campus facilities and gain practical experience in a creative, collaborative environment.

Whether your passion lies in film, performance, storytelling, business innovation or entrepreneurship, the Afda Holiday Workshop promises an inspiring day of learning, creativity and discovery.

Register here: https://www.quicket.co.za/events/375104-afda-holiday-workshop/#/.



