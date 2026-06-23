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    Prof Ushotanefe Useh receives continental honour for lifelong contribution to physiotherapy in Africa

    North-West University (NWU) is celebrating the recognition of one of its distinguished academics and healthcare leaders following the recent World Physiotherapy Africa Region Conference held in Kigali, Rwanda.
    Issued by North-West University (NWU)
    23 Jun 2026
    23 Jun 2026
    Prof Ushotanefe Useh receives continental honour for lifelong contribution to physiotherapy in Africa

    Prof Ushotanefe Useh, Deputy Dean for Community Engagement and Stakeholder Relations in the Faculty of Health Sciences, received the prestigious Africa Region Service Award in recognition of his exceptional contributions to physiotherapy, higher education, research and public health across the African continent.

    The award honours a career spanning more than four decades, during which Prof Useh has made a significant impact through clinical practice, teaching, research, mentorship and leadership. A respected scholar, clinician and educator, he has dedicated his career to improving healthcare practices, advancing professional standards and developing future healthcare professionals.

    His influence extends beyond academia, contributing to the growth and strengthening of the physiotherapy profession across Africa. Through his active involvement and leadership in various professional bodies, he has played an important role in advancing the profession and promoting excellence in healthcare.

    The Africa Region Service Award recognises Prof Useh’s longstanding commitment to healthcare excellence and his contributions to physiotherapy education, research and leadership. It also underscores the important role of academics and researchers in addressing healthcare challenges and creating positive change in society.

    His achievements continue to inspire future generations of healthcare professionals and reflect the NWU’s commitment to excellence in teaching, research and community engagement.

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