Nestlé refreshes Maggi chicken noodles with South African-made recipe

Nestlé refreshes one of the country's best-known convenience food brands with a superior recipe, local manufacturing and a campaign designed to connect generations.

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Maggi South Africa is betting on the enduring appeal of one of the country's most recognisable food brands with the launch of a newly improved chicken-flavoured noodles recipe, as changing consumer tastes drive demand for products that deliver both flavour and value.

The refreshed recipe forms part of a broader brand evolution that includes updated packaging, new value-driven pack sizes and a marketing campaign aimed at strengthening Maggi's relevance with both Millennials and Gen Z.

The relaunch comes as South African consumers continue to seek affordable meal solutions without compromising on taste or nutrition.

Responding to evolving consumer preferences

According to recent consumer insights highlighted by Innova Market Insights, South Africans are placing increasing importance on products that offer both better nutrition and superior flavour.

For Maggi, those insights became the catalyst for revisiting one of its most popular products.

"We have always offered South Africans quality noodles, and this is what our consumers have come to expect of us," says Baeng Machele, food category marketing manager at Nestlé East and Southern Africa Region (ESAR).

"This year, Maggi is back with a tastier and bolder chicken flavoured recipe that not only delivers on flavour but also gives consumers a versatile base they can pair with ingredients already in their homes, such as vegetables, eggs or other proteins, to create a more balanced meal that responds to today's needs."

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Proudly made in South Africa

Beyond the recipe upgrade, the relaunch highlights Maggi's local manufacturing footprint.

The improved chicken-flavoured noodles are produced at Nestlé's Babelegi factory in Tshwane, reinforcing the brand's commitment to local production.

The new recipe incorporates a blend of herbs and spices to create a richer, more flavourful experience while undergoing extensive quality testing using advanced manufacturing technology to ensure consistency and food safety.

The noodles also provide a source of iron and are high in energy, attributes that continue to resonate with working adults, students and families seeking convenient meal options.

Reinventing an iconic brand

For Nestlé, the relaunch is about more than updating a recipe. It reflects the company's strategy of keeping heritage brands relevant in a rapidly evolving food market.

Backed by more than six years of consumer research, the improved chicken flavour aims to deliver a stronger taste while preserving the familiar flavour profile that has made Maggi a household name across generations.

"Backed by more than six years of consumer research and the use of advanced technology, our newly improved chicken flavoured recipe delivers a more satisfying taste while staying true to the flavour people know and love," says Nithal Soni Ramjee, business executive officer for food at Nestlé ESAR.

"We are excited to be giving South Africans an even better Maggi experience for today's lifestyles."

Building connections across generations

Alongside the product relaunch, Maggi has introduced its new global communication platform, "Me and Maggi So Good Together," which celebrates the brand's ability to connect different generations through food.

The campaign centres on a light-hearted "1K vs 2K" debate, where Millennials and Gen Z compare everything from music and fashion to entertainment before ultimately agreeing on one thing: their shared love of Maggi noodles.

In an increasingly fragmented world, the campaign positions food as one of the simplest ways to bring people together.

"We wanted to have a bit of fun with that by getting Millennials and Gen Z debating who had it better, only to discover they both land on the same bowl of noodles," says Machele.

"It's rare to find a brand that genuinely connects generations in the same way. The conversation may change, but Maggi continues to bring people together over a familiar bowl of noodles."

Familiar, but made for today

With refreshed packaging, enhanced flavour and a stronger focus on everyday versatility, the relaunch reflects how established FMCG brands are adapting to meet modern consumer expectations while retaining the familiarity that built their success.

Whether enjoyed as a quick meal after work, a student staple or an after-school snack, Maggi's newly improved chicken-flavoured noodles aim to deliver a more satisfying experience while remaining accessible to South African households.

As consumers continue to prioritise products that combine convenience, affordability and quality, Nestlé is positioning Maggi's latest evolution as a reminder that even iconic brands must continue to innovate to remain relevant.