Afda Johannesburg student film The Monster earns international recognition in Athens

Afda proudly celebrates the international success of film The Monster.

The Monster is an experimental documentary created by third-year Afda Johannesburg students, which has been recognised among the Top Three Best Student Films at the Athens International Monthly Film Festival. The achievement places the film alongside outstanding student productions from around the world and highlights the exceptional quality of storytelling emerging from AFDA's Experimental Festival.

Produced as part of the 2026 Afda Experimental Festival, The Monster is a moving 12-minute documentary that blends fact with fantasy to tell the true story of breast cancer survivor Meena. Written by Chiraag Khusal, directed by Zainab Mkhabele, and produced by Ruby Vos, the film reimagines Meena's cancer journey as a fairytale, transforming the disease into a terrifying monster that she must overcome.

Through this powerful visual metaphor, Meena is portrayed as a princess battling a curse in order to reclaim her life, her family and her future. The film explores themes of resilience, courage and healing while offering an intimate and deeply human perspective on surviving a life-changing illness.

Rather than relying on conventional documentary techniques, The Monster embraces experimental storytelling to communicate the emotional reality of living with cancer. Its imaginative approach demonstrates how creative filmmaking can illuminate complex personal experiences in ways that resonate with audiences across cultures.

The film's international recognition reflects Afda's commitment to nurturing bold, innovative storytellers who are unafraid to challenge traditional forms and tell authentic stories with global relevance. The Experimental Festival continues to provide students with a platform to push creative boundaries, explore new cinematic languages and develop work that speaks to audiences beyond South Africa.

Afda congratulates writer Chiraag Khusal, director Zainab Mkhabele, producer Ruby Vos, and the entire cast and crew of The Monster on this outstanding achievement. Their success is a proud reflection of the talent, creativity and world-class filmmaking emerging from AFDA, the No. 1 School for the Creative Economy in Africa.



