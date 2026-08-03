From learnerships to lifelong learning: 5 strategies for building a future-proof career

For many young people entering the workforce today, the biggest challenge is no longer choosing a career, it is navigating a world of work that is evolving faster than ever before. Traditional career paths are giving way to new opportunities shaped by technology, changing business needs and a growing focus on skills rather than qualifications alone.

Kelly Smith, Talent Acquisition Manager, TransUnion GCC Africa

Over the years, the route to employment seemed straightforward: finish school, earn a qualification and begin building a career. Today, however the world of work looks very different.

While higher education remains and important pathway for many, it is no longer the only route into meaningful employment. Individuals now have access to a wider range of options, including vocational training, apprenticeships, entrepreneurship, and skills-based learning, all of which may support successful career pathways, depending on individual circumstances, applicable programme criteria and market conditions.

Africa's youth are entering a job market shaped by economic pressures, rapid technological advancement and evolving employer expectations. At the same time, career opportunities have expanded far beyond the traditional professions that many of us grew up aspiring to.

Emerging industries, innovative job roles, and flexible learning pathways have created new possibilities for young people seeking to enter the world of work.

Having spent more than 20 years in talent acquisition, I have witnessed firsthand how careers have evolved and how employers are increasingly looking beyond qualifications alone when assessing potential.

Understanding these shifts can help young job seekers identify opportunities they may never have previously considered and empower them to navigate a job market that continues to evolve.

1. Career paths are no longer linear

One of the biggest shifts in the world of work has been the way careers have evolved over time.

Twenty years ago, many graduates qualified for a profession and followed a relatively predictable career path. Today, advancements in technology, changing business needs and the emergence of new industries have transformed many traditional roles and created entirely new opportunities.

As a result, careers are often far less linear than they once were. Many professionals discover opportunities they never anticipated when they first entered the workplace. Someone may begin their career in customer service before progressing into operations, workforce management, training, project management or leadership roles.

Others build successful careers by combining practical experience with continuous learning, developing new skills as industries and new opportunities evolve. In this environment, adaptability has become one of the most valuable career attributes.

The ability to learn, grow and embrace change is increasingly important for long-term career success because the workplace itself continues to evolve at a rapid pace.

2. Employers are placing value on experience and potential

Qualifications remain valuable, but they are only one part of the picture.

Increasingly, employers are looking for people who demonstrate curiosity, strong communication skills, resilience and critical thinking. These qualities reflect a person’s ability to collaborate effectively, approach challenges with confidence and adapt to an ever-changing work environment.

While technical skills can often be developed once someone joins an organisation, behaviours, attitude and mindset play a significant role in long-term success.

Employers are placing greater emphasis on qualities such as problem-solving, emotional intelligence, a willingness to learn and the ability to work effectively with others. These attributes not only contribute to individual performance but also help employees navigate change and seize new opportunities as they arise.

One of the greatest challenges facing young job seekers is securing that first opportunity to develop and demonstrate these skills in a professional setting. Workplace-based learning programmes can help bridge that gap.

By providing young people with practical experience in a real business environment, these programmes enable them to build confidence, develop workplace competencies and gain valuable exposure to the realities of the modern workplace.

3. Learnerships and workplace exposure can open doors

Many young people believe they need experience before anyone will employ them. Structured learnerships can help bridge that gap by allowing individuals to gain practical workplace exposure while receiving applicable learner allowances or stipends in accordance with the relevant programme terms and applicable legal requirements.

Learnerships and internships offer valuable exposure to professional environments while helping participants build the skills, confidence and workplace behaviours that employers increasingly value.

Some participants may join the TransUnion GCC Africa learnership programme with a matric qualification, subject to the applicable eligibility criteria for the relevant programme. During the programme, they work alongside experienced teams, receive ongoing coaching and build practical skills in a real business environment.

This combination of learning and hands-on experience equips them with capabilities that extend far beyond the classroom. Participation in any learnership, internship or workplace-based learning programme remains subject to the applicable programme requirements, approvals and legal/regulatory requirements, and does not guarantee permanent employment.

Workplace exposure also plays a critical role in building confidence. Learning how organisations operate, collaborating with colleagues, managing responsibilities and serving customers all contribute to skills that remain valuable throughout a career.

These experiences help young people better understand their strengths, explore different career possibilities and lay the foundation for future growth and advancement.

4. Every opportunity contributes to your future career

One misconception I often encounter is the belief that only formal employment matters when building a career. In reality, many different experiences help develop the skills and attributes that employers are looking for.

Career readiness is often shaped by opportunities to learn, contribute and take responsibility, regardless of whether these experiences take place in a formal workplace.

Working in retail, hospitality or customer service, for example, helps individuals develops valuable communication, problem-solving and relationship-building skills.

Volunteering can demonstrate initiative and commitment and a willingness to contribute beyond personal interests. Community involvement, hobbies and leadership roles all provide opportunities to learn something new.

These experiences should form part of a young person’s professional story because they help demonstrate character, capability and potential. Employers are increasingly interested in understanding how individuals approach challenges, work with others and continue to develop themselves over time.

A CV should therefore reflect more than academic achievements alone. It should provide a broader picture of who you are, what you have learned and how you have applied those lessons in different environments.

By showcasing a combination of education, experiences and transferable skills, young people can present themselves as well-rounded candidates who are ready to contribute and grow within an organisation.

5. Continuous learning creates long-term opportunities

The pace of change in today’s workplace means that learning no longer ends once formal education is complete. Digital learning platforms, short courses and professional certifications have made it easier than ever for people to continue developing new skills and remain relevant throughout their careers.

Continuous learning has become an essential part of professional growth, helping individuals adapt to changing industries, emerging technologies and evolving workplace demands.

For young professionals, this means there is less pressure to have every step of their future mapped out before entering the workforce. Careers are increasingly shaped by experience, curiosity and a willingness to embrace new opportunities as they arise.

Building practical experience, seeking out learning opportunities and remaining open to change can often lead to career paths that would have been difficult to predict at the outset.

While qualifications provide an important foundation, they are only the beginning of a lifelong learning journey. Success in today’s world of work is increasingly defined by an individual’s ability to learn, adapt and grow over time.

For many people, a successful career begins with a single opportunity, a first job, a learnership, an internship or a workplace experience that opens the door to new possibilities. What happens next is shaped by a willingness to keep learning, remain adaptable and build on every experience along the way.

In a rapidly changing world, those who embrace continuous growth are often best positioned to create meaningful, fulfilling and sustainable careers.