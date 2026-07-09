Mr Price Foundation graduates young farmers in KZN and Cape Town

Mr Price Foundation has recognised a new group of graduates from its HandPicked Agriskills Development Programme, with ceremonies held in Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal, and Cape Town. The programme equips participants with practical agricultural, business and workplace skills for careers in the country's evolving farming sector.

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HandPicked is the foundation's agriculture-focused youth development programme, offering Farming Essentials and Professional Farming courses that prepare participants for opportunities in horticulture, commercial farming and agricultural enterprise.

Training covers hydroponics, crop management, plant nutrition, pest and disease management, record keeping and controlled environment agriculture.

"South Africa's agricultural future will depend on young people who understand both the science and the business of farming," says Yurissa Sawers, programme manager of the Mr Price Foundation Skills Development Programme.

"Through HandPicked, we are equipping participants with practical, workplace-ready skills that help them see agriculture as a pathway to employment, enterprise and long-term economic participation."

Preparing young people for the sector

The two-month Farming Essentials Programme introduces participants to modern horticulture through practical training in hydroponics, planting, fertilising, AgriBoost application, pest and disease management, harvesting and record keeping.

Participants can then progress to the six-month Professional Farming Programme, which combines advanced technical training with business and commercial skills.

Both programmes combine online learning with practical experience in working farming environments to help bridge the gap between education and employment.

Supporting employment and food security

According to the foundation, practical agricultural training is becoming increasingly important as South Africa seeks to address youth unemployment while strengthening local food systems.

The HandPicked programme forms part of the Mr Price Foundation's goal of positively impacting 500,000 young people by 2035 through skills development initiatives.

"These graduates represent the next generation of agricultural talent," adds Sawers.

"They are stepping into a sector that needs innovation, resilience and new thinking, and they are equipped to contribute in meaningful ways."