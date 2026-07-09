Eastern Cape communities benefit from farming and enterprise support

A community development programme funded by EDF Power Solutions South Africa and implemented by the Lima Rural Development Foundation is expanding food production, supporting small businesses and creating livelihood opportunities in communities surrounding the Wesley-Ciskei and Riverbank wind farms in the Eastern Cape.

Source: Supplied

Recent assessments across 1,922 households in participating communities found that 747 households were vulnerable, while 455 were classified as food insecure.

The programme supports household and community food production through agricultural initiatives across Wesley, Hamburg, Dabane, Gcinisa, Bell, Bodium and Peddie Extension.

"Our partnership with Lima is rooted in a shared commitment to sustainable, community-led development," says Keitumetse Matseke, head of social performance at EDF Power Solutions South Africa.

"Through this collaboration, we are able to fund and deliver structured programmes that build livelihoods, strengthen food systems, and create measurable impact in the communities surrounding our wind farms."

According to Xolile Sibisi, project manager at the Lima Rural Development Foundation, 19 cases of acute malnutrition were also identified during the assessments and referred for healthcare support.

"These challenges are not isolated – they reflect the daily reality for many rural households," says Sibisi.

"Nineteen cases of acute malnutrition were also identified and referred for healthcare support. Rural development programmes are essential because they address limited access to services in underserved areas, unemployment and food insecurity."

Source: Supplied

Supporting farming livelihoods

The programme supports three key areas: household agriculture, the Ngqushwa Honey Producers initiative, which helps emerging beekeepers develop their businesses, and partnerships with local non-governmental organisations to strengthen development capacity and create employment opportunities.

To date, 219 household gardens and 39 community gardens have improved access to fresh produce, benefiting 133 vulnerable households and 15 community organisations, including schools, early childhood development centres and community-based organisations.

One beneficiary is Aquila Farming in Peddie, a five-hectare farm that employs permanent and seasonal workers.

"The support from EDF Power Solutions and Lima has helped us improve production and strengthen our farming operations," says Luthango Stamper, director of Aquila Farming.

"This has benefited our farm - enabling us to increase agricultural production and create work opportunities – and allows us to make a meaningful contribution to local food security and our community."

"Agriculture remains one of the most practical entry points for rural development; when households are supported to produce their own food, it strengthens resilience and creates pathways to improved livelihoods," adds Sibisi.

Growing local enterprises

Beyond agriculture, the programme is helping residents develop businesses and diversify household incomes.

More than 101 participants have completed enterprise development training, while 20 micro-enterprises have been supported through the Street Business School programme.

"The programme is also helping community members to develop the skills, and confidence needed to participate more actively in their local economies," says Matseke.

"These interventions are contributing to stronger, more resilient communities."

Participatory Rural Appraisals conducted between April and September 2025 helped identify community priorities and shape interventions, while the programme is coordinated with the Ngqushwa Local Municipality, the Eastern Cape Development Corporation and the Department of Agriculture.

According to Lima, the partnership is supporting long-term planning, stronger stakeholder collaboration and expanded programme reach across participating communities.