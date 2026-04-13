Beyond goodwill: How volunteering can bridge the employability gap

Volunteering is often framed as an act of goodwill rather than a pathway to professional growth. This view misses an important point. In many cases, volunteering is one of the most effective ways to build capability, credibility, and leadership.

April, designated as Global Volunteer Month, provides a timely opportunity to reconsider a practice that remains widely misunderstood, particularly in emerging markets.

Across Africa, the disconnect between education and employability remains a persistent concern. According to the African Development Bank, 10–12 million young Africans enter the job market each year, yet employers continue to cite gaps in experience, problem-solving skills, and leadership readiness.

The issue is not a lack of talent, but a lack of exposure. Traditional career paths, where progress depends on one’s level within an organisation, do not always provide the range of experience needed in a fast-changing economy.

Gaining experience through volunteer work

Volunteering, when approached with intention, can help close this gap. It puts people in situations where they are given real responsibility. This is evident across global professional communities, including PMI, where just under 18,000 volunteers contribute to initiatives that shape practice and build capability.

In many ways, it mirrors the pressures of formal roles, without the delays that usually come with waiting for such opportunities. This is particularly relevant for early and mid-career professionals.

In traditional settings, leadership is often something people have to wait for. It usually comes with senior roles, titles, and years of experience, rather than readiness or potential.

In volunteer environments, however, people often step into leadership early. Managing projects, working with teams, engaging stakeholders, and dealing with challenges are part of the day-to-day experience. This creates faster growth, which is hard to achieve in more rigid organisational structures.

Benefits beyond financial

The absence of financial compensation is often cited as a deterrent. In many contexts, where financial pressure is real, this concern is understandable. But it also reflects a narrow view of value.

The benefits of volunteering may not be immediate, but they are significant. It builds experience that sets you apart, creates networks that open doors, and shows your ability to lead and deliver. Over time, these advantages grow and compound.

Volunteering also helps build a different kind of professional network, one that is less transactional and more lasting. These relationships are built on shared purpose, not immediate gain.

In markets where professional systems are still developing, such networks can offer mentorship, support, and opportunities that might otherwise be out of reach.

There is also a broader point to consider. As African economies become more connected to the global system, it is important not just to follow standards but to help shape them.

Many of these standards are developed through collaboration, often by professionals contributing their expertise rather than through formal roles. Taking part in these processes allows individuals to go beyond their immediate organisations and engage in wider professional conversations.

Quality of experience

It is worth noting that not all volunteering is created equal. The value lies not in the act itself, but in the quality of the experience. Roles that demand accountability, offer exposure to diverse perspectives, and involve measurable outcomes contribute most meaningfully to personal and professional growth.

Approached in this way, volunteering becomes less about giving time and more about making deliberate investments in one’s development.

For individuals, the implications are straightforward. In an environment where experience is often the most significant barrier to progression, volunteering offers a practical way to overcome it. It allows professionals to build a track record, test their capabilities, and expand their horizons in ways that formal roles may not immediately permit.

The broader implication is equally important. If more professionals engage in meaningful volunteer work, the cumulative effect is a stronger, more capable workforce, one that is better equipped to navigate complexity and drive project success.

The question is not whether volunteering is worthwhile. It is whether Africa can afford to overlook one of the most accessible ways to build the experience its workforce urgently needs.