Investec launches Invest-Ed to bridge gap from education to employment

Invest-Ed, a national programme that aims to empower South Africa's Grade 8 to 12 learners and their guardians by bridging education and career readiness, has officially been launched by Investec.

Supplied image: The official launch of the Invest-Ed initiative by Investec on 11 February 2026

Invest-Ed is designed to help learners and parents navigate the link between education choices, skills development and work readiness, so that more young people can access opportunities in a changing economy.

"The world of work is changing quickly, and young people need guidance that keeps up," says Itumeleng Merafe, head of Investec Private Bank in South Africa. "Invest-ED is designed to help learners and parents start earlier, make more informed subject and career choices, and build the confidence to navigate what comes next."

Bringing together local and international experts, industry voices and educators, Invest-Ed offers practical guidance on emerging and evolving careers, future skills and entrepreneurship. The content focuses on evolving career paths and the skills that will matter most, with accessible guidance for both learners and parents.

Through keynote sessions, thought leadership and real-world career insights, the programme is designed to help families navigate both the opportunities and disruptions shaping tomorrow’s workplace. Content from Invest-ED will also be made available through the Investec website, to support continued learning beyond the live sessions.

Livestreamed launch event

The first Invest-Ed livestreamed event brought together more than 4,000 learners, alongside parents and educators across South Africa, introducing the programme’s ambition to move beyond generic career lists and offer practical insight, future-focused thinking and confidence.

Broadcast on Wednesday, 11 February 2026 from Stark Studios in Randburg, the event was accessible to participating schools hosting group viewings to support engagement during the pilot, as well as parents and families who registered online. Investec intends to build on this foundation and scale to more schools and students across South Africa over time so more learners, parents and educators can benefit.

Speakers at the pilot event included international behavioural scientist Mike Hughes, quantum education leader Elisa Torres Durney, and medical specialists Dr Simon Fraser and Dr Angelo Apostoleris, covering decision-making in an AI-enabled workplace, emerging technology pathways, and how traditional professions are changing. Across the programme, the message to learners was practical: stay curious, keep learning, and be open to new opportunities as technology reshapes careers and industries.

“Legacy is measured not only in what we leave, but in the guidance, skills and opportunities we pass on to the next generation. Equipping young people to succeed is how we move the nation forward,” concludes Merafe.