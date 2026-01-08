South Africa
    Investors gain more with OUTsurance's A2X listing, as top firms join ranks

    OUTsurance Limited has received approval for a secondary listing on A2X Markets, with its shares set to trade from Wednesday, 14 January 2026.
    8 Jan 2026
    Source: Supplied. A2X chief executive officer, Kevin Brady.
    Source: Supplied. A2X chief executive officer, Kevin Brady.

    The move expands investor choice, strengthens market liquidity, and aligns the insurer with leading JSE-listed companies, locally available.

    Kevin Brady, chief executive officer of A2X said: "For the past 28 years, OUTsurance has delivered innovative, value-for-money products to its clients, and we are pleased to help extend this approach to their shareholders. By listing on A2X, OUTsurance will provide its investors with the benefit of choice to transact its shares on an additional venue with reduced transaction fees and extra liquidity."

    OUTsurance joins 167 other securities listed on A2X, representing a combined market capitalisation of over R12tn. OUTsurance joins a prestigious group of companies listed on A2X, including AngloGold Ashanti, Aspen, Exxaro, Discovery, Growthpoint, Implats, Investec, Mr Price, Naspers, Nedbank, Prosus, Remgro, Sanlam, Sasol, and Standard Bank.

    OUTsurance will retain its primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, and its issued share capital will remain unchanged.

    A2X is a licensed stock exchange regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority and the Prudential Authority (Sarb) in accordance with the Financial Markets Act. It serves as a secondary listing venue for companies, offering enhanced trading efficiency and cost savings.

