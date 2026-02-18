BehindtheBrand | Inside Investec’s global brand strategy

Investec’s zebra is one of the most recognisable brand symbols in banking. But strong iconography alone does not guarantee global coherence.

The zebra in front of Nelson Mandela Square.

One Investec

As the group positions itself as “One Investec” — a more unified international organisation — it has created a new global brand leadership role to bring greater consistency to how the business shows up across markets. Head of global brand Rue Bateman, appointed just over a year ago, is leading that effort.

The task is straightforward in theory but complex in practice: protect what is non-negotiable, including the zebra and the “out of the ordinary” positioning, while ensuring the brand resonates locally in an increasingly fragmented world.

”We’ve never really had a global head of brand,” says Bateman.

“As part of our global growth strategy, we’ve had to focus on building a strong, consistent global brand. That means locking down our core assets and maintaining that consistency over many years. It’s this long-term discipline that has allowed us to build a truly consistent and recognisable brand.”

She adds: “One of the core pieces is knowing what we don't muck with under any circumstances, but how do we create relevance through storytelling and how do we create stories that are distinctive and culturally relevant in these geographies. But what is not negotiable are things like our zebra and our ‘out of the ordinary’ identity.”

Bateman says the brand's job is not only to create top of mind awareness but also for the performance marketing to take demand and convert it.

“Our business marketing is broken into a couple of pieces,” says Bateman.

“We have brand at the center but every business has its own marketing team and I think we are working hard on how we get leverage and synergy to really maximise our budget and spend.”

Collaborations

Investec’s partnerships reflect the same philosophy. The brand looks for advertising agencies who are deeply invested, willing to challenge, to debate, and to bring honest perspective. Because strong brands, like strong herds, thrive on open exchange and shared accountability.

Adds Bateman: “The relationships and partnerships we build are incredibly important, especially when they’re grounded in open and honest feedback. We actively invite our agencies to challenge us, because it’s easy to start drinking your own Kool-Aid.

“Agencies play a crucial role in keeping us honest and providing a sense check. That partnership, that chemistry — being able to debate things properly and work through them together — is probably the most important part of it all.”

A focus on brand, says Bateman, is important as young people start becoming economically independent and look for a bank they can rely on.

The brand has launched an education arm that will inform the youth on what their future careers could look like.

Staying consistent

For younger, less established brands, Bateman says the key to building a successful international presence is staying true to the brand’s roots.

“Make sure the brand resonates and is relevant. Once you’ve achieved that, it’s about being consistent. People can quickly grow bored of their brands and rush to change their identity, but without long-term consistency, recognition becomes an issue. Being brave is important — if you genuinely believe something matters for your brand and it’s grounded in proper values, then it’s worth pursuing.”

Looking ahead to the next 50 years, Investec is acutely aware of the need to remain relevant to new generations who view wealth, purpose and investment differently. The task is not to abandon what has made the brand endure, but to translate it — ensuring Investec remains accessible, human and connected, without losing the integrity and discipline that define it.