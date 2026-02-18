CannesLions2026: Creative Country 2026 awarded to France

France is the Cannes Lions 2026 Creative Country of the Year Award.

Since its first Lion for Camay Soap in 1954, followed by its first Grand Prix for Vins du Postillon in 1955, the country has been awarded an impressive 1,603 Lions and 39 Grands Prix.

Over the years, Cannes Lions has welcomed more than 250 people from France to sit on its Juries, with 18 of these serving as jury presidents

The annual accolade recognises an individual country's exceptional and enduring commitment to creativity that drives progress and growth.

“France is a country with an exceptional creative output. Its rich creative heritage and outstanding performance at Cannes Lions reflects a nation that understands creativity is a strategic economic asset that can drive progress,” says Simon Cook, CEO, Lions.

Long-term dedication to creativity

France's selection reflects its long-term dedication to creativity across advertising, fashion, craft, tech, culture and commerce.

From the artistic movements that shaped modern design to the luxury brands that define global sophistication, France has consistently demonstrated that creativity is a national philosophy that permeates business, culture, and society.

Big wins for France at Cannes Lions 2025

French brand AXA ranked number one in 2025 following 13 Lion wins, including, including three Grands Prix for ‘AXA - Three Words’ by Publicis Conseil, Paris.

It won six Grands Prix, including Titanium, 11 Gold, 22 Silver and 24 Bronze.

“France’s creative DNA is at the heart of “France 2030", a major national investment plan designed to help France close its industrial gap while positioning the country at the forefront of cultural and creative content production and immersive technologies,” says David Lisnard, Mayor of Cannes.

Cannes 2026 a French celebration

Cannes Lions 2026 will feature French creative showcases, celebratory events, dedicated stage talks and activations across the city of Cannes in recognition of France's achievement. Details will be announced in the run-up to the Festival.

As part of Cannes Lions’ ongoing commitment to amplify fresh voices in the global creative community, French delegates will have the opportunity to gift one complimentary Festival pass to a France-based colleague who's never attended the Festival before – giving new talent direct access to the inspiration and transformative experience.



