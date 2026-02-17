South Africa
    WeThinkCode_ and IDC-SEF collaborate to create digital pathways for young talent

    WeThinkCode_ has partnered with the IDC Social Employment Fund (IDC-SEF) to launch a community-driven digital skills programme, aiming to equip 44,000 young people with the skills to enter the digital economy.
    17 Feb 2026
    17 Feb 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    In the programme, WeThinkCode_ students deliver digital literacy and work-readiness training directly within their communities. Using Income-Backed Learning Pathways, students can earn wages while gaining practical skills, addressing the challenge of balancing full-time study with financial needs.

    “This partnership shows what is possible when organisations collaborate to unlock opportunity at scale,” said Bhavanesh Parbhoo, SEF programme manager. “By empowering young people with practical digital skills, we are creating pathways to career opportunities.”

    The programme is delivered via two channels:

    • In-person workshops with community organisations and high schools (grades 10–12)
    • Online webinars, providing national reach and access to digital certificates

    Initial partners include the SA Artificial Intelligence Olympiad (SAAIO), Lea[ Schools, Ennerdale Library, and Thokoza Progressive Youth.

    “Digital inclusion is no longer optional. It is foundational to economic mobility,” said Ruvimbo Gwatirisa, Director of Partnerships at WeThinkCode_. “Through this partnership, our students advance their own learning while supporting thousands of young South Africans.”

    The initiative builds on WeThinkCode_’s existing collaboration with the IDC, including sponsorship of Central Johannesburg TVET College’s Parktown Campus, which has produced 32 graduates, 20 of whom are employed with partners such as Global Track, MTN, and Codeplex.

    With youth unemployment remaining a pressing challenge, the programme offers a scalable model for equipping young people with skills needed for the digital economy.

    For more information:

    Organisations: contact az.oc.edocknihtew@elisiluhT

    digital skills, digital skills training, WeThinkCode_, Bhavanesh Parbhoo
