Career guidance platform to assist SA’s youth

An online career guidance platform which will guide young people in making informed decisions about their careers with an objective of attracting top talent in South Africa’s retail sector has been launched.

The platform in South Africa’s third biggest economic sector was launched by Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister, Buti Manamela on Friday.

The online career guidance platform is an interactive digital resource aimed at providing career advice, skills development information, and learning pathways for youth and professionals in the wholesale and retail sector.

The platform was brought to the fore at the Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority (W&RSeta) celebration of the accreditation of 41 Historically Disadvantaged Individuals (HDI) skills development training providers.

Held in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, the event underscored government’s ongoing commitment to equipping young people with the skills needed for economic development and transformation.

It also recognised the efforts of 41 Black skills development providers who have achieved accreditation from the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO) to offer training in the retail industry.

As part of this initiative, W&RSeta has invested R10m into a three-year project to support these providers, further promoting equal opportunities and sustainable livelihoods for those previously disadvantaged in the retail training landscape.

In his keynote address, Manamela commended the W&RSeta for demonstrating its commitment to career guidance, skills development, and economic transformation.

“As we look toward 2030, especially within the Medium-Term Development Plan lenses, we must continue strengthening partnerships between government, industry, and education institutions to ensure that every young South African has the tools and knowledge to succeed,” Manamela said.

W&RSeta chairperson, Reggie Sibiya said: “The W&RSeta is unapologetic about transforming the wholesale and retail sector.”

More information can be found on: https://retailcareers.wrseta.org.za/.