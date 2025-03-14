Office vibes are 'weird and not fun': Can we regain their lost spark?

Offices aren't what they used to be. They've become a shadow of their former pre-Covid selves - the water cooler chats and vibrant buzz of daily workplace activity all but completely gone.

“Instead, employees are retreating into privacy booths and empty conference rooms, turning offices into quiet zones that feel more like libraries than hubs of innovation. The vibe is often weird and not so much fun,” said Linda Trim, director at South African workplace design consultancy Giant Leap.

“We have witnessed this transformation firsthand, in part due to lockdowns and a staggered return to work, and see it as both a challenge and an opportunity.

“South Africa offices need to address this seismic shift; we urge businesses to rethink their spaces to restore energy, connection, and — yes — fun to the modern office.”

Trim added that the post-pandemic office has become a paradox: employees are back, but the vibrancy isn’t.

“We’re seeing workers ditch open-plan desks for soundproof booths or hunker down in conference rooms for video calls. It’s weird — and it’s a wake-up call. Companies can’t just mandate a return to the office and expect the old magic to reappear.

“You’ve got to design for it,” Trim warned.

The numbers back her up.

Privacy required

Across South Africa and beyond, the demand for private workspaces is skyrocketing. Globally, the $24bn office-furniture industry is riding a wave of orders for privacy booths — think sleek, modern takes on telephone booths — from local firms like Solo.

In South Africa, Giant Leap’s clients are doubling down on these spaces, mirroring trends seen at companies like Amazon, where enclosed areas now outpace open layouts.

“Our clients tell us they can’t keep up,” Trim notes. “One CEO said eight pods and a slew of conference rooms still aren’t enough for his 85-person team. Workers aren’t just using them — they’re lingering, turning booths into personal sanctuaries.”

This shift isn’t just about furniture; it’s a cultural earthquake.

The casual gossip and overheard chats that once fueled camaraderie are fading, often replaced by an eerie silence that’s leaving some employees nostalgic and others relieved. “The office used to be a social engine,” Trim explained.

Finding the balance between quiet and chaos

“Now, it’s a place where focus trumps connection. We’ve had tech recruiters tell us their ‘rowdy buzz’ vision flopped — workers want quiet, not chaos. But here’s the catch: too much quiet stresses people out just as much as too much noise. There’s a sweet spot.

“Birdsong at 45 decibels for instance is the gold standard for a balanced environment,” Trim said. “We’re not scrapping open plans entirely; we’re enhancing them with smart, flexible options. Glass-walled pods, for instance, offer privacy without isolation — you can see your team, feel the pulse, but still get work done. It’s about choice, not confinement.”

The implications go deeper than aesthetics.

Best of both worlds

Trim sees this as a post-Covid reckoning: remote work amplified introversion, virtual meetings became the norm, and the office’s purpose got a hard reset. “Employees love the focus booths bring but they miss the old hubbub too,” she said. “Meanwhile, managers are grumbling about booth-hogging. We’ve seen firms impose time limits, but the trend’s not slowing. This is the new normal, and businesses that adapt will thrive.”

“South African companies are at a crossroads,” Trim asserts. “You can’t slap a few pods in a corner and call it a day. We’re working with clients to create hybrid spaces that spark collaboration when it’s needed and protect focus when it’s not. Think dynamic layouts, tech-integrated meeting zones, and designs that pull people out of hiding without forcing it. The office can be fun again — productive too — but it takes vision.

“Companies need to understand that they're not just creating spaces, they’re designing experiences. Get this right will attract talent, boost morale, and stay ahead,” Trim concluded.