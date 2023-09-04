Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsBiz TakeoutsIAB Bookmarks AwardsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

CatchwordsCareerJunctionOptimi WorkplacePnetGrey AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Employee Wellness News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


6 mistakes to avoid when designing your workspace

4 Sep 2023
The workspace is where we spend most of our waking hours, so it's important that it's designed in a way that promotes productivity, comfort, and well-being.
Image source: CoWomen from
Image source: CoWomen from Pexels

“However, there are a number of common mistakes that businesses make when designing their workspaces,” says Linda Trim, director at workplace design consultancy, Giant Leap.

Here are some of the biggest mistakes to avoid:

  1. Not considering employee needs. "The most important factor in workspace design is to consider the needs of the employees who will be using it," says Trim. "This includes factors such as their work style, preferences, and health concerns. For example, if you have employees who need to focus on detailed work, you'll want to provide them with a quiet workspace with limited distractions."

  2. Embracing a one-size-fits-all approach. Not all employees are the same, so it's important to avoid a one-size-fits-all approach to workspace design. Instead, create a variety of workspaces that can accommodate different work styles and needs. This could include private offices, open workstations, collaborative spaces, and break areas.

  3. Neglecting ergonomics. Ergonomics is the study of how people interact with their environment, and it's important to consider ergonomics when designing a workspace. This includes factors such as the height of the furniture, the amount of space, and the lighting. “By taking ergonomics into account, you can help to prevent injuries and improve employee comfort,” notes Trim.

  4. Ignoring the importance of natural light. Natural light has been shown to have a number of benefits for both physical and mental health. It can help to improve mood, productivity, and sleep quality. So, whenever possible, try to incorporate natural light into your workspace design.

  5. Not investing in quality furniture. “Furniture is an important part of any workspace, so it's important to invest in quality pieces that will last. Cheap furniture is often uncomfortable and can lead to health problems,” says Trim. “So, it's worth spending a little extra money to get furniture that will support your employees and help them to be productive.”

  6. Failing to update the design regularly. Workspaces should be updated regularly to reflect the changing needs of the employees and the company. This could involve changes to the layout, the furniture, or the technology. By keeping the design fresh, you can help to improve employee morale and productivity.

“By avoiding these common mistakes, you can create a workspace that is both functional and comfortable for your employees. This will help to improve their productivity, health, and well-being,” Trim adds.

[https://www.bizcommunity.com/Article/196/610/232212.html | embed]]

In addition to the mistakes listed above, there are a few other things to keep in mind when designing a workspace:

  • Consider the company culture. The workspace should reflect the company culture and values. “For example, a creative company might want a more open and collaborative workspace, while a traditional company might prefer a more formal and structured environment,” Trim explains.

  • Think about the future. When designing a workspace, it's important to think about the future. This includes factors such as the company's growth plans and the changing needs of the employees. By planning ahead, you can avoid having to make major changes to the workspace in the future.

  • Get feedback from employees. The best way to create a workspace that employees love is to get their feedback. This could involve surveys, interviews, or focus groups. “By listening to what employees have to say, you can create a workspace that meets their needs and helps them to be successful,.

“By following these tips, you can avoid the biggest mistakes in workspace design and create a space that is both productive and comfortable for your employees,” Trim concludes.

NextOptions
Read more: Linda Trim, Giant Leap, office design, Workspace design, workplace design, office design trends, Workplace design trends

Related

When office walls are gender barriers
When office walls are gender barriers8 Aug 2023
The birth of the office biome
LiquidlingoThe birth of the office biome13 Mar 2023
Image source: © rawpixel –
Could 2023 see the 'great return'?27 Jan 2023
Data-driven design helping the office to stay relevant
Liquidlingo CommunicationsData-driven design helping the office to stay relevant23 Jan 2023
Rethinking workplace tech to meet human needs
Rethinking workplace tech to meet human needs24 Nov 2022
Image source: Vlada Karpovich from
What will it take to get you back in the office?5 Oct 2022
Image source: Tima Miroshnichenko from
3 big issues with remote work - what research says15 Aug 2022
Image source: Torsten Dettlaff from
How long email chains are damaging productivity and performance - study13 Jul 2022

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz