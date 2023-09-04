TBWA\SA opens up internship applications

The 12-month programme offers students a chance to develop their professional skills and launch a career in advertising, public relations and other related fields.
The programme, which commences in January 2024, offers opportunities in the following
disciplines:
There’s nothing standard or mundane about an internship at TBWA\SA: Interns work with leaders rather than middle managers. They also develop critical thinking and soft skills.
“As The Disruption Company, we’re never complacent or satisfied with mediocrity: we’re driven to do better and achieve greater things. We work with the best and deliver for our clients. It’s one of the reasons why our internship is so coveted – it’s a foot in the door at one of the continent’s most awarded and celebrated agencies,” says Luca Gallarelli, Group
CEO TBWA\SA.
Students can visit here to submit their applications.