Education News South Africa

Africa


TBWA\SA opens up internship applications

4 Sep 2023
TBWA\South Africa - The Disruption Company - is calling on young South African students to apply for the company's 2024 internship intake.
Source: TBWA\SA
Source: TBWA\SA

The 12-month programme offers students a chance to develop their professional skills and launch a career in advertising, public relations and other related fields.

The programme, which commences in January 2024, offers opportunities in the following
disciplines:

  • Finance
  • Marketing
  • Account Management
  • Creative (Copywriters and Graphic Designers
  • Art Direction
  • Strategy
  • Public Relations
  • Data/Digital
  • Project Management
  • Human Resources

There’s nothing standard or mundane about an internship at TBWA\SA: Interns work with leaders rather than middle managers. They also develop critical thinking and soft skills.

“As The Disruption Company, we’re never complacent or satisfied with mediocrity: we’re driven to do better and achieve greater things. We work with the best and deliver for our clients. It’s one of the reasons why our internship is so coveted – it’s a foot in the door at one of the continent’s most awarded and celebrated agencies,” says Luca Gallarelli, Group
CEO TBWA\SA.

Students can visit here to submit their applications.

