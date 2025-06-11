Education Skills Training
    Case, Inyathelo partner to launch new internship programme in South Africa

    Eleven local graduates from six universities across South Africa have been given the opportunity to partake in an inaugural internship programme offered through Inyathelo, the South African Institute for Advancement, in partnership with the Council for Advancement and Support in Education (Case) - a global organisation with offices in London, Mexico City, Singapore and Washington DC.
    11 Jun 2025
    Supplied image: Interns from universities across the country gathered at Inyathelo's Cape Town hub for the first workshop in the Case-Inyathelo Internship Programme for South Africa.
    Supplied image: Interns from universities across the country gathered at Inyathelo's Cape Town hub for the first workshop in the Case-Inyathelo Internship Programme for South Africa.

    During the 8-week internship, participants will gain immersive experience in key areas of advancement, including fundraising, alumni engagement, and strategic communication. They will benefit from hands-on learning, professional mentorship and collaborative projects that enhance their skills and deepen their understanding of the profession. The internship offers structured opportunities for networking, leadership development and innovative problem-solving to support African institutions.

    Interns have been selected from the following universities:

    • Cape Peninsula University of Technology
    • University of Johannesburg
    • Durban University of Technology
    • University of Pretoria
    • University of the Western Cape
    • University of Cape Town

    Inyathelo acting executive director Feryal Domingo, explained the significance of this opportunity, particularly as South Africa commemorates youth month.

    “This internship is an innovative initiative designed to raise awareness of careers in advancement and establish a strong foundation for a continent-wide programme. With many careers being oversubscribed and rising youth unemployment, this opportunity opens up avenues to employment that many young people may not have recognised,” said Domingo.

    Acknowledging the vital role of education, philanthropy, and institutional advancement in shaping Africa’s future, this pioneering internship aims to cultivate the next generation of professionals dedicated to driving growth and innovation in learning and development.

    Said Sue Cunningham, president and CEO of Case: “When we first launched the Case internship programme in 2016, our ambition was straightforward: to nurture entry-level talent and broaden awareness of advancement as a profession. Nearly 10 years on, bringing this initiative to South Africa with Inyathelo feels particularly meaningful.

    "By providing 11 recent graduates with immersive, hands-on experience in fundraising, alumni engagement, and strategic communications, we’re not only welcoming new entrants to the field of advancement but also fostering a more robust pipeline — one that will bolster institutional resilience and innovation across the world. I’m confident that these emerging leaders will carry forward our shared mission of advancing education to transform lives and society."

    Through this initiative, the Case-Inyathelo internship programme aims to empower a new generation of advancement professionals, shaping Africa’s educational landscape and championing institutional development for years to come.

