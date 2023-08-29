Education Higher Education
Higher Education

    How Richfield balances theory and hands-on learning for high employability

    Richfield Graduate Institute of Technology
    7 Oct 2024
    Today, the key to career readiness is centred on balancing academic learning with practical experience. Richfield has developed a comprehensive approach that equips its graduates with the tools they need to thrive in a competitive market.
    In a country where the youth unemployment rate stands at 45.5%, South African graduates face a particularly challenging employment landscape — one where having a degree is often not enough. Employers are increasingly looking for graduates who can stand out from the competition with practical, job-ready skills that allow them to hit the ground running.

    This is especially true in sectors that are experiencing massive growth and demand, like Business & Management and Information Technology (IT). As two of the most in-demand employment sectors in the country, these fields are increasingly relying on digital solutions and data-driven decision-making. Today, employers are looking for graduates who can navigate these complexities.

    While having a degree is still important, practical experience is becoming a key differentiator for those entering the workforce — and Richfield’s approach to enhancing employability is designed to give its graduates an edge in a competitive job market.

    A strong foundation in work-integrated learning

    Work-integrated learning is a fundamental part of every qualification at Richfield. Instead of simply studying the theory, students actively apply their learnings through internships, projects, and industry collaborations. Once they graduate, Richfield alumni are ready to apply these tools to real-world settings.

    Before earning their qualification, Richfield students must complete a period of work-integrated learning that includes structured workplace assessments. These assessments are designed to evaluate a student’s ability to tackle tasks and solve the kinds of problems they might one day encounter in their chosen field.

    By partnering with leading companies and organisations, Richfield gives its students opportunities to gain real-world experience through internships, projects, and other practical learning experiences.

    These partnerships also give students the chance to network with industry professionals, get insights into their fields, and build professional relationships as they start their careers. Richfield alumni have successfully secured positions at some of South Africa’s leading companies across a variety of sectors.

    Early exposure to key partners

    Beyond the formal work-integrated learning components, Richfield collaborates with a wide range of organisations to give students exposure to professionals in their fields of study.

    Through guest lectures and workshops, students gain insights into the day-to-day workings of their future industries. Engaging with leaders and experts early in their education prepares Richfield students to enter the job market with a deeper understanding of their fields and a wider professional network.

    Preparing students for a digital future

    Richfield collaborates with leading technology companies like IBM, AWS, CISCO, Oracle as well as CIMA so students can earn additional certifications and badges in cutting-edge technologies.

    These credentials demonstrate proficiency in areas such as cloud computing, telecommunications, network management, data analysis, and financial management, and are highly valued by employers in tech-driven workplaces.

    With campuses across key provinces — Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, and the Western Cape and access to their qualifications from anywhere through their distance learning offering — Richfield is dedicated to creating a comprehensive learning environment that equips its students to light the way as they embark on their careers.

    If you're ready to take the next step toward a successful career, visit the Richfield website and apply today to take advantage of the early reg specials for 2025.

