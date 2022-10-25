Dear graduate... Advice from an intern

I’m here to assure you, if you’re stressed about finding a job because you don’t have a ton of work experience, you can breathe. Hiring managers aren’t expecting you to have a degree plus years of experience, multiple awards and accolades, and a Nobel Prize after graduation. They just want to see you have what it takes to be successful and that’s as simple as a compelling CV. If you don't yet have a lot of work experience, you'll need to adapt your CV to suit your lack of experience and instead promote your education and skill set to amplify your opportunities.
Probably worth noting, an internship opportunity can present new challenges but with the right mindset, it can fast-track you towards your career goals.