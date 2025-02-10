Career makers or breakers: Why every interaction matters

In today's competitive job market, personal branding has become more important than ever as reputation and network can make or break career-advancing opportunities, cautions an executive search expert.

Image source: fauxels from Pexels

“The traditional CV submission and social media job search process is in disarray, which means that the cultivation of a strong network and stellar professional reputation that precedes you is more important than ever,” says Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at executive search firm, Jack Hammer.

While there aren’t readily available high-level statistics for the number of applications employers generally receive per vacancy in South Africa, a deep dive into LinkedIn’s applicant counts per job listing is sobering, showing that there are literally thousands of applications whenever a single role is advertised.

“Within this context of your application having to compete with thousands of other applications, you need more in your arsenal than qualifications and experience. Your AI keywords can be on point, your CV flawless and your online presentation attractive – but most of your competition for any given role will boast the same.”

This is where your reputation – good or bad - and networks make the difference, Naidoo says.

Connections in common

“With traditional job boards becoming less effective due to oversaturation, your relationship building efforts become paramount. The bridges you’ve burnt in the past will get you eliminated from the outset. With social media, it has become easier than ever for hiring managers to connect the dots.

“One of the first things hiring managers will do (assuming your application reached their desk), is to have a look at your online presence. Apart from the issue of professional online conduct, they will also look for connections. Who do you and the manager or company have in common? Chances are they will find something far sooner than six degrees of separation, and therein lies the rub.”

Naidoo says in the past, individuals would mostly take care not to burn bridges with more senior colleagues, managers or clients, while not always taking the same care to be a decent human being towards peers, less “senior” colleagues, or others they come into contact with.

Every interaction counts

Today, anyone serious about their career must consider their entire ecosystem, she says.

“Any untoward actions can have consequences down the line, and anyone you may have dealt with in the past can impact your future prospects – whether that person was a colleague, an acquaintance, someone you interviewed in the past, someone who interviewed you in the past, the secretary at your first job, a service provider – the possibilities are endless,” says Naidoo.

“It is therefore important to understand that building and maintaining professional relationships can significantly impact your career trajectory – significantly more than in the past. Every interaction counts, from colleagues to clients, as these connections can open doors or close them based on past experiences. Being mindful of how you treat others in your professional ecosystem is crucial, as even seemingly minor interactions can have long-lasting implications,” Naidoo says.

She says people are relying on their professional networks more than ever to source their next job.

“Referrals and personal connections are increasingly essential for landing interviews. It is therefore vital to always conduct yourself as if the people you are engaging with will be in your ecosystem some time in the future. Treat everyone professionally, with dignity and integrity, regardless of which table you are sitting at.”