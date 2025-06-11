Pioneering accessibility on SA campuses, UKZN empowers visually impaired students with AI glasses

Navigating a university campus with a visual impairment is a gargantuan task, one which the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) hopes to alleviate with the provision of assistive technologies. One of the first South African universities to do so, UKZN has provided Envision Smart AI Glasses to five of its students who have visual impairments: Bright Sello, Thandeka Ngcobo, Londiwe Ndaba, Siboniso Mabuza and Thembisa Xolo.

Image supplied. Mr Bright Sello holding the Smart AI Glasses.

Sello, who is partially sighted, explains how difficult it is to navigate the academic environment, with lectures posing a particular challenge for him: “I often sat in class unable to follow along because I couldn’t read what was on the screen or see what the lecturer was pointing to. I had to rely heavily on classmates or tutors after hours to help me catch up, which made me feel like I was always lagging behind.”

This initiative was made possible mainly through the efforts of the UKZN Foundation who approached assistive technology provider Sensory Solutions to donate these glasses to the university’s Disability Support Unit (DSU).

The Envision Glasses use artificial intelligence (AI) to empower blind and visually-impaired users with the ability to read printed and digital text, recognise faces, navigate environments and access real-time descriptions of their surroundings – all through discreet audio feedback. Each pair of glasses costs about R75,000 and comes with lifetime software updates and technical support.

Regaining independence, dignity, and confidence

Upon learning that he would be receiving a pair of Smart AI Glasses, fourth-year Bachelor of Science student, Sello, was overcome with emotion: “For the first time, I feel like I won’t be left behind. I can do things on my own, read my notes and slides in the lecture hall and recognise my friends. I finally have control.”

The introduction of the glasses marks a transformative shift in his academic journey. “Now, I won’t have to depend on others all the time,” said Sello. “It’s not just about being able to see the material – it’s about regaining my independence, dignity and the confidence to fully participate in my own education.”

“These glasses not only reflect our commitment to accessibility but also our belief in every student’s right to learn, grow and succeed independently," said Amith Ramballie, head of the university’s Disability Support Unit. He continued: “While wearable assistive technology has existed for years, previous models were often more expensive or lacked functionality and reliability.”

Advanced technology

At the core of the Envision Glasses is a high-definition camera embedded in lightweight frames built on the Google Glass platform. The camera captures visual data – be it a printed page, a street sign or a face – and AI algorithms process the information instantly. The glasses provide real-time audio feedback through integrated speakers positioned near the ear that allows users to read printed and digital text via Instant or Scan Text mode; recognise faces to identify peers, lecturers, or family; navigate spaces by identifying entrances, staircases, signage and obstacles; and to find objects or people, assisting with locating personal items or connecting in busy spaces.

Support for over 60 languages and seamless smartphone connectivity makes this tool even more versatile and globally adaptable.

“UKZN is the ideal launch partner for this technology in South Africa,” said Mukthar Khan of Sensory Solutions, the exclusive distributor of Envision Glasses in the country. “We’ve seen a genuine commitment to inclusion from the university and a thoughtful, student-first approach that aligns perfectly with what this technology aims to achieve.”

UKZN implemented a comprehensive selection process to ensure that the glasses were awarded to students who would benefit the most. A panel comprising the Disability Support Unit’s independence trainers, disability coordinators, and information access officer evaluated candidates based on severity of visual impairment; academic need and course requirements; level of current independence; technological literacy and willingness to engage; potential long-term benefit and financial circumstances.

Image supplied. Back row from left - Dr Roshanthi Subrayen, Siyabonga Shabane, Thandeka Ngcobo, Londiwe Ndaba, Siboniso Mabuza, Bright Sello, Phiwayinkosi Mungwe. Front row from left - Derrick Munyai, Mukhtar Khan, Amith Ramballie.

The aim was not only to enhance educational outcomes but also to support broader personal growth and independence in university life.

Said Ramballie: “The impact of the glasses extends far beyond the classroom. Imagine being able to read a printed timetable independently for the first time, confidently find your way to a lecture venue or recognise your lecturer or classmates in a crowd. These simple yet powerful moments are what Envision Glasses make possible. The glasses will also enable students to participate more confidently in group projects and seminars. With tools like Ally, the glasses can assist in real-time interpretation and engagement during fast-paced discussions.”

Speaking to the five students benefiting from the glasses, Khan said: “It is now up to you to use this remarkable piece of technology to reach your goals – from academic success to personal and professional growth – we hope these glasses bring you more ease, freedom and joy in your studies. We look forward to witnessing the incredible things you’ll achieve.”