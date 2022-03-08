Vision for inclusion: Overcoming employment challenges for the visually impaired

Despite South Africa’s progressive labour laws, the country continues to fail its largest disability group — people with visual impairments. It is estimated that over one million South Africans live with some form of visual impairment, and statistics indicate that more than 70% of visually impaired individuals who are of working age are unemployed.

Image source: Mikhail Nilov from Pexels

Corporations love to talk about diversity, equity, and inclusion, but when it comes to actual employment opportunities for people with disabilities, particularly those with low vision or blindness, there is a glaring gap.

The biggest question we should be asking is: Why is this still happening in 2025, when solutions exist? Why are South African businesses still reluctant to employ visually impaired professionals?

One of the biggest misconceptions is that hiring people with visual impairments requires expensive workplace modifications. This is simply not true.

Assistive technology is affordable and widely available – Screen readers, magnification software, and text-to-speech applications are already integrated into most modern computers and can be downloaded for free or purchased at a low cost.

Yet, despite these easily available tools, most South African companies have done nothing to create an accessible work environment for visually impaired employees.

There’s another major misconception: that visually impaired individuals are only suited for switchboard operating, massage therapy, or basic administrative roles. The reality? Visually impaired professionals can thrive in a wide range of industries, from customer service to law, IT, and finance.

Here are just a few areas where they can excel:

Call centres and customer support – With screen-reading software, visually impaired individuals can handle customer queries, provide IT support, and process orders.

There is no reason why corporate South Africa cannot hire, train, and support visually impaired employees. The problem is not a lack of capability — it is a lack of effort from businesses.

South Africa’s labour laws require businesses to implement employment equity and disability inclusion. Yet, most companies are still not actively hiring visually impaired candidates.

Some businesses claim it is too complicated. Others say they don’t know how. But here’s the reality:

The technology already exists.

The training programs already exist.

The law already mandates it.

So why are we still seeing such high unemployment among visually impaired South Africans?

One reason is corporate apathy. It is easy for businesses to claim they are inclusive. It is much harder to actually be inclusive.

Businesses must go beyond just “talking about diversity” and start actively hiring and training visually impaired employees.

At ICHAF Training Institute, we have spent years developing specialised disability-inclusive training programmes to help companies integrate visually impaired employees into the workforce.

Call Centre Training for Visually Impaired Candidates – Teaching them how to work in customer service, tech support, and telesales.

Microsoft Office and IT training – Covering Excel, Word, and Outlook using screen-reading technology.

Soft skills and workplace readiness – Interview training, CV preparation, and workplace etiquette coaching.

Custom corporate training – Helping companies implement accessible hiring and workplace policies.

Companies that fail to act now are ignoring an entire workforce of capable, skilled individuals.

The reality is simple: If your company is not actively working to employ visually impaired individuals, you are part of the problem.

This is not just a moral issue — it is a business issue. Companies that invest in inclusive hiring benefit from:

Increased innovation and problem-solving – Diverse teams perform better and bring new perspectives.

If you are a business in South Africa and you are not actively hiring, training, or integrating visually impaired employees, you cannot call yourself an inclusive workplace.

South African companies must stop treating disability inclusion as a compliance checklist. Businesses must: