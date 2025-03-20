HumanRightsMonth: Human rights in the workplace are not optional, they're essential

As South Africa prepares to observe Human Rights Day, we are reminded of the fundamental freedoms and protections enshrined in our Constitution. While we celebrate these rights, we must ask ourselves a difficult question: are businesses truly upholding human rights in the workplace, or are we merely paying lip service to the idea of equality and dignity at work?

Human rights violations in the workplace do not always take the form of overt discrimination or physical harm. Sometimes, they manifest in more insidious ways - unequal pay, toxic work environments, lack of access to career development, and the exclusion of persons with disabilities from meaningful employment opportunities.

South Africa has one of the most progressive legislative frameworks for employment equity, yet unemployment rates remain alarmingly high, especially among marginalized groups. Persons with disabilities, for example, face enormous barriers when seeking employment. Despite incentives for companies to hire employees with disabilities, many organisations still fail to create inclusive workspaces, often citing logistical or cost-related challenges.

Empowerment or just checking boxes?

Learnership programmes were introduced as a way to bridge skills gaps and create employment pathways, particularly for young South Africans and those from disadvantaged backgrounds. However, are these programmes truly empowering individuals, or are they being misused as a way for companies to meet compliance requirements without any real commitment to long-term employment?

For persons with disabilities, learnerships should be a gateway to sustainable careers, yet we see far too many cases where individuals are left without meaningful employment once their learnership period ends. The goal should not just be to tick a compliance box but to create genuine opportunities for growth and career progression.

Many businesses proudly tout their commitment to diversity and inclusion, yet their actions tell a different story. Workplace bullying, racial and gender disparities in promotion opportunities, and toxic leadership cultures remain rampant in many South African workplaces. If we are truly committed to upholding human rights at work, we must go beyond superficial diversity policies and address the real challenges employees face daily.

The way forward: What needs to change?

Inclusive hiring must be more than a checkbox – Organisations need to actively recruit and support persons with disabilities, providing reasonable accommodations and ensuring equal opportunities for advancement.

Learnerships should lead to sustainable careers – Instead of using learnerships as short-term compliance strategies, businesses should invest in mentorship and long-term employment opportunities for learners.

A safe and dignified workplace is a human right – Companies must tackle workplace harassment, toxic leadership, and mental health challenges by fostering an environment of psychological safety.

Accountability for non-compliance – It’s time for stronger enforcement of employment equity laws and greater accountability for organisations that fail to create inclusive workplaces.

Accessibility for low vision individuals – Employers must embrace assistive technologies and workplace modifications to ensure that visually impaired individuals have equal access to career opportunities.



Human Rights Day should not be just another public holiday — it should be a wake-up call. If we continue to treat workplace rights as optional rather than essential, we will never build the truly inclusive, empowered workforce that South Africa needs. Business leaders, HR professionals, and employees alike must commit to real change. The question is: will we?