    Adidas SA appoints Kate Woods as general manager

    Adidas South Africa has appointed Kate Woods as general manager of adidas South Africa.
    19 Mar 2025
    Adidas South Africa has appointed Kate Woods as general manager. Image supplied
    Adidas South Africa has appointed Kate Woods as general manager. Image supplied

    She has held various leadership roles since joining adidas in 2007, most notably as director of running for emerging markets based in the UAE; and senior director of running for Western Europe, based at the adidas global headquarters in Germany.

    In 2021, Woods returned to South Africa as the senior brand director, before being appointed general manager of adidas South Africa in 2025.

    Woods is a former national hockey player and represented South Africa at the Olympic Games in Athens (2004), Beijing (2008) and London (2012), playing more than 150 matches for the South African Women’s Hockey team.

    In 2024, she captained South Africa’s Over-35 Women’s Hockey Team to victory at the Masters Hockey World Cup in Cape Town.

    Woods has always been passionate about the transformative power of sport. Beyond her corporate career, she has actively been involved in sports development and leadership, championing athlete empowerment, youth engagement, and social impact initiatives.

    She brings a unique blend of elite sports experience and strategic leadership to her role; and having travelled extensively as an athlete and for business, she’s gained a deep appreciation for the power of sport to unite, inspire and uplift communities around the world.

    Commenting on her appointment, Woods said, “It’s an incredible honour to step into this role, and I look forward to building on our strong foundation, driving inclusivity in sport, and expanding our impact in the region.”

