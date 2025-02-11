UEFA Champions League 24/25 official match ball revealed

Adidas has revealed the official match ball for the knockout phase of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League. Appearing on-pitch from 11 February 2025, the latest ball pays tribute to Munich, host city of the final in May.

Image supplied

The design features the iconic UEFA Champions League stars in white alongside hexagons in a striking green and copper colourway, celebrating the fact that Munich is “the gateway to the Bavarian Alps.”

The colours also take inspiration from the rooftops and buildings seen throughout the city of Munich, with the neo-Gothic diamond patterns speaking to the flags of both Munich and Bavaria.

Featuring within the green and copper block panels are also small graphics celebrating some of Bavaria’s most recognisable features, including the Alps, the Palatine Lion, Edelweiss, the Waldlerhaus, the English Garden, and Hops.

This season’s UEFA Champions League official match ball features a range of adidas technology, which has been rigorously tested in wind tunnels and on pitch to push the boundaries of performance:

An innovative Prisma surface with a debossing pattern for improved precision and swerve



An outer texture coating offers secure grip and complete control, while the thermally bonded seamless construction is built for ultimate performance.



A CTR-Core within the ball, tuned for accuracy and consistency, supporting fast, precise play with maximum shape and air retention. The core consists of two components: a zero-waste bladder containing renewable, natural rubber and the carcass made from a double patched PES fabric giving the bladder its strength and shape

As well as using recycled polyester and water-based ink, the 2024/25 iterations are made from more bio-based substances than any previous UEFA Champions League official match ball. Each layer of the ball has been adjusted to include materials such as corn fibres, sugar cane, wood pulp and rubber, without impacting its performance.

Adidas’ on-going partnership with Common Goal will see 1% of all global net sales from adidas footballs - including this latest release - contributing towards initiatives driving lasting social change for underserved communities, helping to create a better and more inclusive future through football.