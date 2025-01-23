Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

The CoupAFDABrand Influence AgencyAfriGISGoogleOgilvy South AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingeatbigfishBroad MediaTopco MediaLivingfactsDentsuProvantageDarkMatterHappy FridayEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    ARB ruling | Should alcohol brands advertise on the beach?

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    7 Feb 2025
    7 Feb 2025
    The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has ruled against a Brutal Fruit advertisement following a consumer complaint that it promoted public drinking on beaches, an act that is illegal in South Africa. The complainant also raised concerns that intoxicated individuals are at a higher risk of drowning, making the ad not only unlawful but potentially dangerous.
    ARB ruling | Should alcohol brands advertise on the beach?

    Brutal Fruit’s parent company defended the advertisement, stating that it did not explicitly promote illegal behaviour and was merely intended to showcase a celebratory and aspirational lifestyle.

    The company further argued that the bottle shown on the beach was closed and was included in the scene solely for branding purposes. At no point, they claimed, did any individuals in the commercial consume alcohol on the beach. Additionally, the company reiterated its commitment to promoting responsible drinking and proper disposal of its products.

    However, the ARB found that the setting and overall context of the advertisement could be interpreted as encouraging the consumption of alcohol in public spaces. In the ruling it stated that claiming the bottle is closed on the beach is disingenuous as a consumer who will watch the advertisement will not scrutinise each frame, but will most likely believe that all the settings are places the drink can be consumed.

    Clause 3.3 of the Code of Commercial Communications for Alcoholic Beverages prohibits advertisements from condoning or supporting illegal activities. Given the clear restrictions on alcohol consumption on beaches, the Directorate determined that the ad indirectly encouraged unlawful behaviour.

    "There is no doubt in the minds of the Directorate that watched as a whole, the commercial condones and in fact encourages bringing alcohol to the beach and consuming it on the beach. This is illegal," is a quote from the ruling.

    As a result, the advertiser has been instructed to withdraw or amend the advertisement in its current format wherever it appears.

    Read more: advertising, alcohol, illegal, public spaces, Brutal Fruit, Karabo Ledwaba
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz