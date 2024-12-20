Teen football star Lamine Yamal collaborates with Adidas for signature soccer

Adidas has launched its first-ever signature boot for rising 17-year-old Spanish star, Lamine Yamal. The exclusive F50 LY304 collection celebrates an extraordinary year for Yamal, from graduating high school to reaching the pinnacle of European football at UEFA EURO 2024TM.

Source: Adidas.

Collaboration

Designed in collaboration with Yamal himself, the boot exudes the kind of eye-catching characteristics and flair that have propelled him to be named the best player under 21 in Europe this year. Yamal picked one of his favourite colours, pink, as the main hue of the boot, while the usual F50 logo on the outside of the foot has been replaced with the last three digits of his hometown postcode ‘304’ in gold, paying tribute to the community that has watched a promising kid transform into a generational talent.

Speaking about his collaboration with Adidas, Yamal said, “This year has been like a dream for me, and working with adidas on my first signature boot has been super cool. When they invited me to work with the designers and be part of creating it, I was so excited to see how it all comes together and to add my personal touch. Pink is one of my favorite colors and I’m a player who loves to bring flair to the pitch, so it was important to me that the boots stand out and of course, we made sure to represent the 304 in the best way. I can’t wait to wear them on the field."

Adidas marked the launch of the boots with a special photoshoot, with Yamal dressed in bright pink graduation robes as he passes a remarkable 2024 with flying colours.

Signature boot

Sam Handy, general manager of football at Adidas, said, ”When we talk about players who have their own signature Adidas boot, we’re looking at just a handful of names who have reached that level of ability and popularity. The fact Lamine has one before even turning 18 is a huge testament to his phenomenal talent and how he has captured the hearts of fans around the world in 2024. It was vital to us that Lamine was involved in the design process from the beginning, and the team really enjoyed working with him to create a boot that both looks great and exudes his unique personality.”

Available in Laceless only, the F50 LY304 is engineered for speed. It features a thin, FIBERTOUCH upper with an adidas PRIMEKNIT collar for lockdown, and a SPRINTWEB 3D texture designed to help keep the ball close when you're flying across the pitch. Designed for firm ground pitches, the springy SPRINTFRAME 360 outsole is built for serious acceleration.

With only 304 pairs available to buy worldwide, the Adidas F50 LY304 pack can be purchased from 18 December from select Adidas retail stores and online at Adidas football Men’s Soccer Shoes.