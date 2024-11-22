Retail Fashion & Homeware
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

VolpesHeineken BeveragesBizcommunity.comJockey South AfricaLulaMACmobileKLANielsenIQEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Fashion & Homeware News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    adidas Originals and Avavav partner for inaugural collaborative collection

    22 Nov 2024
    22 Nov 2024
    First introduced during the brand’s viral Spring/Summer 2025 presentation at Milan Fashion week which was cheekily billed as an attempt to break the world record in short distance running, adidas Originals and Avavav link up for the launch of their inaugural collaborative collection.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Founded in 2021 and led by creative director Beate Skonare Karlsson, Avavav is an independent fashion house that has garnered a reputation for its subversive, boundary pushing approach.

    Known for its sharp wit, attitude, and commitment to creative provocation, the label channels the spirit of the internet age and brings it to life through pieces that are undeniably Avavav.

    Staying true to Karlsson’s design philosophy, the inaugural adidas Originals by Avavav collection is an ironic collision of fashion and sport, manifesting in a bold reinterpretation of, rather than a tribute to, adidas’ sporting legacy. Here, classic archival pieces are “Avavavified” into striking, exaggerated forms.

    As Karlsson explains, “It has been a long-time dream of mine to partner with adidas Originals. I’m honored and beyond happy to have the opportunity to play around with their incredibly strong DNA—it’s so much fun! From the beginning of our partnership, I was encouraged to ‘make fun’ of adidas. There’s so much irony in how seriously we take both sports and fashion and exploring that while maintaining a serious attitude has been incredibly fun.”

    This innate sense of provocation and humor is brought to life in the campaign for the Fall/Winter 2024 collection which takes the form of ‘The Worst Game You’ve Ever Seen’.



    Featuring a cast of not-so-athletically inclined models, the film and stills depict a game of football that is anything but competitive, with a series of mishaps and sporting failures playing out on a concrete pitch in front of a less-than-engaged audience.

    For the inaugural collection, the footwear is centered around the iconic Superstar sneaker which is reimagined with an attachment featuring Avavav’s signature four finger motifs. Moving to apparel, a series of instantly recognisable adidas looks are playfully subverted – including a cropped track top, matching track pants, an extended track robe, a second skin layering top, and an exaggerated puffer jacket with hunched shoulders.

    Rounding out the collection is a series of surreal accessories, including caps and three-fingered football gloves that add a touch of whimsy.

    The first-ever adidas Originals by Avavav collection launched on 21 November 2024.

    Read more: Adidas, Adidas originals
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz