Adidas unveils You Got This campaign featuring Anthony Edwards and Aitana Bonmatí

Adidas has revealed the next chapter of its global brand campaign continuing its ambition to help disarm negative pressure in sport by highlighting the importance of positivity in helping to make athletes believe You Got This.

Following on from the 2024 You Got This campaign, in 2025 Adidas aims to motivate everyone to be a positive influence, as new research uncovers that four in five athletes experience unhelpful sideline behaviors, which can lead to them dropping out of sport. The new campaign is rooted in the universal truth that everyone needs someone to help make them believe You Got This, and aims to illustrate the importance of the relationships between athletes and positive influences from the sidelines.

Headlining the campaign is a series of brand films, set against the soundtrack of “I’m Sticking With You”, reimagined by producer and musician, James Blake. Each spot embodies the lyrical sentiment of The Velvet Underground’s classic track, focusing on how relationships between people on the sidelines help some of the world’s greatest athletes overcome pressure.

The series of inspirational athlete films show:

NBA player Anthony Edwards with his childhood best-friend Nick Maddox helping him to escape the noise of reporters and fans through their shared love of music as they pull into the arena.

NWSL star Trinity Rodman at her training session, pausing to share a personal moment with her brother, DJ Rodman, before his supportive words encourage her to return to the intense drills.

WNBA star Aliyah Boston sitting courtside with her mother, Cleone Boston, sharing a lighthearted moment of support in preparation for her to step onto the court.

European champion Lamine Yamal enjoying a kickaround with his childhood friends from the 304 Rocafonda neighborhood, as he’s playfully cheered on during a game of beach football.

Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí at the center of young players from her football camp, doing tricks and passing the ball back and forth between them, as they chant her name in support.

The global study that underpins the campaign also uncovers the ‘Sideline Effect’, the positive and negative impact of behaviours on the sidelines. As part of this, Adidas created its ‘Sideline Essentials’, which reveal what athletes need from coaches, parents, supporters and teammates to help make them believe You Got This.

Speaking on the campaign, Florian Alt, vice president, Global Brand Communications at Adidas, said: “In a year of unforgettable moments of sport, from the UEFA EUROS to Paris 2024, we saw the impact of positive support from people on the sidelines on the performance of elite athletes on every playing field in sport. As we enter this new season of championships, we created a campaign featuring our biggest sporting icons to highlight how the everyday actions of those in and surrounding the game can be the difference between a young athlete showing up on the starting line or dropping out. This latest chapter aims to remind everyone of their essential role, by inspiring them and giving them the tools to help every amateur player disarm negative pressure and believe 'You Got This'.”