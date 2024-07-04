Marketing & Media OOH
    Corona flips the script with Hidden Sunsets OOH campaign

    For over 100 years, Corona and sunsets have been inseparable—but many people don’t realise there’s a hidden sunset on every bottle. Thanks to Corona’s signature bottle and lime ritual, a delightful surprise has been uncovered: flip the bottle, and the label reveals a secret sunset tucked within its design.
    5 Jun 2025
    5 Jun 2025
    The OOH campaign debuted in Cape Town for the South African consumers. Source: Supplied.
    The OOH campaign debuted in Cape Town for the South African consumers. Source: Supplied.

    That simple shift in the bottle transforms one of Corona’s most distinctive assets into an eye-catching OOH campaign: Hidden Sunsets. Created in partnership with global branding agency Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR), the OOH creative is now appearing in sun-filled destinations around the world, including in South Africa, Chile, and Canada.

    “For a century, Corona has been synonymous with the beach, the outdoors, and embracing golden hour as our own across the globe,” said Clarissa Pantoja, global vice president, Corona. “Our iconic bottle has always been central to the Corona experience, and through the simple act of flipping it upside down as part of our lime ritual, many are discovering a hidden detail within the label. It’s a beautiful reminder that even a small shift in perspective can reveal something extraordinary—a sunset in every hand.”

    The creative debuted in South Africa, beginning at Cape Town’s V&A Amphitheatre, with additional placements in popular sunset viewing spots in other countries and cities where people naturally gather. The campaign features a mix of static and digital out-of-home, including billboards timed to set with the real sunset of each location.

    “We saw an opportunity to tap into Corona’s most distinctive asset and bring a familiar truth to life in an unexpected way,” said Sean Thomas, executive creative director at JKR. “Flipping the bottle revealed a new perspective—a sunset hidden in plain sight and proof that you can enjoy a sunset anywhere, with anyone, simply by drinking Corona.”

    Read more: advertising, alcohol, campaign, OOH, corona
