SAB's Corona Cero the first alcohol-free beer for the Olympics

The South African Breweries (SAB) has announced its partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic Games through its new alcohol-free brand Corona Cero. This marks the launch of the brand’s inaugural Olympic activation as the first beer sponsor of the games.

The beer was launched in the outdoors. Source: Supplied.

Campaign

Corona Cero will be launched in over 40 markets globally as part of Grey Advertising's For Every Golden Moment campaign. The vision of the campaign is for consumers to go outside and reconnect with nature while celebrating the Olympic Games.

The ad was brought to life by Academy Award-nominated and Emmy Award-winning director, Henry-Alex Rubin, along with top creative partners from across the globe.

The campaign will be used across all media touchpoints, from films and social media to outdoor media, experiences, and trade, including Olympics-themed bottles in select markets worldwide. The aim is to capture the emotion of celebratory golden moments from Olympians, drawing parallels with real Olympic golden moments from Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, and creating analogies of golden moments that can be experienced by all.

“As the first-ever global beer sponsor of the Olympic Games, Corona Cero, with its For Every Golden Moment campaign, offers a fresh perspective on celebration for fans and athletes around the world,” said Vaughan Croeser, SAB’s VP of marketing. “Together, we strive to promote sports and moderation, contributing to a better world."

More choice

Speaking on the partnership, SASCOC President Barry Hendricks said, "As Team SA, we are excited about our first-of-a-kind partnership with SAB as we embark on the journey to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Corona Cero’s For Every Golden Moment campaign resonates deeply with our mission to celebrate the triumphs and perseverance of our athletes. Such partnerships are vital in supporting our athletes and inspiring the nation to cherish the golden moments in their lives. Together, we aim to bring South Africans closer to the heart of the Olympic spirit while fostering unity, pride, and excellence on a global stage.”

“Offering this innovative alcohol-free beer brings more choice to fans around the world,” said SAB CEO Richard Rivett-Carnac. “Corona Cero is a perfect fit for this global occasion, and further reinforces our brand’s commitment to moderation, relaxation, and celebration.

Young adults are increasingly avoiding alcohol due to concerns about losing control, costs, and negative physical effects. Health and wellness are major motivators for limiting alcohol, with many aiming to improve health, manage weight, reduce disease risk, and avoid hangovers, according to a 2022 Food Institute report.

Demand

The demand for no- or low-alcohol drinks is rising, with Millennials leading this trend, balancing regular alcohol consumption with healthier alternatives. Kantar's Global Monitor highlights that Gen Z is 24% less likely to drink alcohol for mental wellbeing compared to the global average, preferring mood-enhancing food and beverages.

The brand was launched in Hartbeespoort last week, featuring sports icons such as rowing champion Sizwe Ndlovu and Olympic long jump legend Khotso Mokoena.

Guests were invited to an all-day extravaganza which included sports massages, breath work exercises, and a sunset cruise.