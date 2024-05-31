Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Broad MediaLocation BankAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingIAB South AfricaHeineken BeveragesBlue Label MediaWetpaint AdvertisingPublicis Groupe AfricaThe Walt Disney Company AfricaeatbigfishAAA School of AdvertisingRed Ribbon CommunicationsIMC ConferenceKantarPrimedia BroadcastingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    SAB's Corona Cero the first alcohol-free beer for the Olympics

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    4 Jul 2024
    4 Jul 2024
    The South African Breweries (SAB) has announced its partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic Games through its new alcohol-free brand Corona Cero. This marks the launch of the brand’s inaugural Olympic activation as the first beer sponsor of the games.
    The beer was launched in the outdoors. Source: Supplied.
    The beer was launched in the outdoors. Source: Supplied.

    Campaign

    Corona Cero will be launched in over 40 markets globally as part of Grey Advertising's For Every Golden Moment campaign. The vision of the campaign is for consumers to go outside and reconnect with nature while celebrating the Olympic Games.

    The ad was brought to life by Academy Award-nominated and Emmy Award-winning director, Henry-Alex Rubin, along with top creative partners from across the globe.

    The campaign will be used across all media touchpoints, from films and social media to outdoor media, experiences, and trade, including Olympics-themed bottles in select markets worldwide. The aim is to capture the emotion of celebratory golden moments from Olympians, drawing parallels with real Olympic golden moments from Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, and creating analogies of golden moments that can be experienced by all.

    “As the first-ever global beer sponsor of the Olympic Games, Corona Cero, with its For Every Golden Moment campaign, offers a fresh perspective on celebration for fans and athletes around the world,” said Vaughan Croeser, SAB’s VP of marketing. “Together, we strive to promote sports and moderation, contributing to a better world."

    More choice

    Speaking on the partnership, SASCOC President Barry Hendricks said, "As Team SA, we are excited about our first-of-a-kind partnership with SAB as we embark on the journey to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Corona Cero’s For Every Golden Moment campaign resonates deeply with our mission to celebrate the triumphs and perseverance of our athletes. Such partnerships are vital in supporting our athletes and inspiring the nation to cherish the golden moments in their lives. Together, we aim to bring South Africans closer to the heart of the Olympic spirit while fostering unity, pride, and excellence on a global stage.”

    SAB unveils Corona Cero, an alcohol-free beer
    SAB unveils Corona Cero, an alcohol-free beer

    5 Jun 2024

    “Offering this innovative alcohol-free beer brings more choice to fans around the world,” said SAB CEO Richard Rivett-Carnac. “Corona Cero is a perfect fit for this global occasion, and further reinforces our brand’s commitment to moderation, relaxation, and celebration.

    Young adults are increasingly avoiding alcohol due to concerns about losing control, costs, and negative physical effects. Health and wellness are major motivators for limiting alcohol, with many aiming to improve health, manage weight, reduce disease risk, and avoid hangovers, according to a 2022 Food Institute report.

    Demand

    The demand for no- or low-alcohol drinks is rising, with Millennials leading this trend, balancing regular alcohol consumption with healthier alternatives. Kantar's Global Monitor highlights that Gen Z is 24% less likely to drink alcohol for mental wellbeing compared to the global average, preferring mood-enhancing food and beverages.

    SAB's Corona Cero the first alcohol-free beer for the Olympics

    The brand was launched in Hartbeespoort last week, featuring sports icons such as rowing champion Sizwe Ndlovu and Olympic long jump legend Khotso Mokoena.

    Guests were invited to an all-day extravaganza which included sports massages, breath work exercises, and a sunset cruise.

    Read more: beer, SAB, Olympics, launched, Karabo Ledwaba
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com

    Related

    Advertising Appeals Committee clears Netflorist's Valentines Day ad of sexism
    Advertising Appeals Committee clears Netflorist's Valentines Day ad of sexism
     1 day
    Uncle Waffle enjoys the burger namd after her. Source: KFC.
    Uncle Waffles' recipe for brand success: Beats, burgers, and beyond
     28 Jun 2024
    The interns both say Sibu Mabena is an inspiration. Source: Supplied.
    #YouthMonth: Meet Tribeca Public Relations new faces
     27 Jun 2024
    Clementine Mojapelo
    #YouthMonth: Wonder's Clementine Mojapelo on using creativity to solve real-life problems
     19 Jun 2024
    Silke Bucker
    Silke Bucker, senior director at Coca-Cola, discusses the first 100% African-made product
     14 Jun 2024
    Andile Mzobe is the founder of AJ Digital Agency. Source: Supplied.
    #YouthMonth: Andile Mzobe - a rising star in the digital arena
     13 Jun 2024
    SAB unveils Corona Cero, an alcohol-free beer
    SAB unveils Corona Cero, an alcohol-free beer
    5 Jun 2024
    Source: © 123rf Ann Nurock, partner: Relationship audits and management, Radar, examines what a strong client-agency relationship entails
    Cultivating creativity through strong client-agency trust
     31 May 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz